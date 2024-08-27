MySims Cozy Bundle is bringing two of the most underrated Sims games to the Switch on November 19

The MySims Cozy Bundle has just been announced at the Nintendo Direct. A single game containing both MySims and MySims Kingdoms, it'll launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

The MySims series has remained largely abandoned since the release of MySims Sky Heroes in 2010. But hey, these two picks from the short-lived spin off for the Sims franchise were beloved for their time, so it's nice to give them some modern love on a brand-new platform. You can watch the trailer for yourself down below!

It looks as though there's no new content to go alongside these modern ports, so you're getting a pretty standard package here. Nonetheless, great news for MySims fans, who have likely grown up and gotten far less glamorous adult jobs than the ones present in the MySims series. No doubt a bit of childhood nostalgia will help, especially from two frankly amazing Sims games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Will you be checking the MySims Cozy Bundle out? If you played the games back in the day, share an anecdote with us down in the comments!