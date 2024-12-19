MySims Cozy Bundle Essences: How to farm every Essence in MySims and MySims Kingdom
A list of every type of essence in both rereleased MySims games on Nintendo Switch, including their primary locations and main farming method.
Essences are a major player in both games included in the MySims Cozy Bundle, and although they work a little differently in MySims versus MySims Kingdom, the basic idea is the same: they are part of the crafting materials you use for DIY and decorating projects.
MySims is even more design-focussed than its parent series, so gathering the materials you need to complete construction requests is an important part of the overall gameplay loop.
When it comes to reliably farming for what you need, it's a good idea to know where every Essence spawns. That's why we've put together this list of every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, their locations and farming methods.
MySims Cozy Bundle Essences list
MySims games reward you with all sorts of Essences for almost every interaction with the world or the objects and characters within it.
There are one-off opportunities to gain certain Essences – such as by befriending characters or opening treasure chests. However, the major farming methods for Essences in MySims and MySims Kingdom are:
- Prospecting with a metal detector
- Mining
- Fishing
- Shaking or chopping trees
- Pulling weeds
- Social interactions with characters
- Object interactions
To help you know exactly where you need to go and what you need to do to get every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, refer to this comprehensive table:
|Essence
|Type
|Location (MySims)
|Location (Kingdom)
|Farming Method
|8-Ball
|Fun
|Town Square
|Candypalooza
|Prospecting
|Action Figure
|Geeky
|Town Square
|-
|Prospecting
|Alien
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard)
|The Uncharted Isle
|Prospecting
|Amber
|Tasty
|Desert
|Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve
|Prospecting
|Amethyst
|Spooky
|Desert
|Spookane
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Angler
|-
|-
|Trevor Island
|Fishing
|Angry
|Fun
|Anywhere
|Anywhere
|Perform "Mean" socials (MySims) / Interact with object (Kingdom)
|Apple
|-
|-
|Capital Island
|Shake an apple tree, pull weeds
|Bacon
|Tasty
|Forest
|Cowboy Junction
|Prospecting
|Banana
|-
|-
|Rocket Reef
|Shake a banana tree, pull weeds
|Bass
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef
|Fishing
|Batfish
|-
|-
|Spookane
|Fishing
|Beach Ball
|Fun
|Desert
|-
|Fishing
|Betta
|-
|-
|Candypalooza
|Fishing
|Black Apple
|Spooky
|Forest (Cave)
|-
|Shaking a black apple tree
|Black Rose
|Spooky
|Desert
|-
|Shaking a black rose tree
|Bone
|-
|-
|The Uncharted Isle
|Prospecting
|Bronze
|-
|-
|Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef
|Mining
|Cake
|Tasty
|Forest
|Cutopia
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Catfish
|-
|-
|Renée's Nature Preserve
|Fishing
|Cherries
|-
|-
|Renée's Nature Preserve
|Shaking a cherry tree, pulling weeds
|Cherry Blossom
|Tasty
|Forest
|Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve
|Shaking a cherry blossom tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Chocolate
|-
|-
|Candypalooza, The Royal Academy
|Prospecting, pulling weeds
|Chocolate Cake
|Tasty
|Forest
|-
|Prospecting
|Clown Fish
|Fun
|Town Square
|-
|Fishing
|Clubs
|Fun
|Desert (Treasure Cave)
|-
|Shaking a club tree
|Coconut
|-
|-
|The Uncharted Isle
|Shaking a coconut tree, pulling weeds
|Crab
|Tasty
|Forest
|Rocket Reef
|Fishing
|Dark Wood
|Studious
|Anywhere
|-
|Chopping trees
|Dead Wood
|Spooky
|Anywhere
|Spookane
|Chopping trees (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Diamond
|Fun
|Desert (Treasure Cave)
|Reward Island, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle
|Shaking a diamond tree (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Dinosaur Fossil
|Studious
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Electric Eel
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef
|Fishing
|Electrobit
|-
|-
|Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Reward Island, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Trevor Island
|Mining, Prospecting, Pulling Weeds
|Elephant
|Studious
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Eyeball
|Spooky
|Forest (Cave)
|Spookane
|Shaking an eyeball tree (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Fish Bones
|Spooky
|Desert
|-
|Fishing
|Garnet
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Gears
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard - Cave)
|-
|Shaking a gear tree
|Ghost
|Spooky
|Desert (Cave)
|Spookane
|Shaking a ghost tree (MySims) / Fishing, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Gingerbread Man
|Tasty
|Forest
|-
|Prospecting
|Globe
|Studious
|Desert (Junkyard)
|-
|Prospecting
|Goby
|-
|-
|Cutopia
|Fishing
|Gold
|Cute
|Desert
|Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane
|Fishing (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Gold Arowana
|-
|-
|Forest of the Elves
|Fishing
|Green Apple
|Tasty
|Town Square
|-
|Shaking a green apple tree
|Happy
|Cute
|Anywhere
|Anywhere
|Perform "Nice" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom)
|Hearts
|Fun
|Desert (Treasure Cave)
|-
|Shaking a heart tree
|Hopi Doll
|Fun
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Jack O'Lantern
|Spooky
|Forest (Cave)
|-
|Shaking a Jack O'Lantern tree
|Jade
|Studious
|Desert
|Cutopia, Reward Island, Spookane, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Jellyfish
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction
|Fishing
|Kaiserium
|-
|-
|The Uncharted Isle
|Mining
|Kissing Fish
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Fishing
|Knight
|Studious
|Forest
|-
|Shaking a knight tree
|Koi
|-
|-
|Forest of the Elves
|Fishing
|Lemon
|Tasty
|Desert
|-
|Shaking a lemon tree
|Light Wood
|Studious
|Anywhere
|-
|Chopping trees
|Lime
|Tasty
|Desert
|-
|Shaking a lime tree
|Magic Carpet
|Fun
|Forest
|-
|Prospecting
|Marlin
|-
|-
|Trevor Island
|Fishing
|Mega Lizard
|Geeky
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Metal
|Geeky
|Anywhere
|Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane
|Chopping trees (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Moai
|Studious
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Musical Note
|Fun
|Forest
|Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves
|Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Octopus
|Tasty
|Forest
|The Royal Academy
|Fishing (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Onyx
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, The Uncharted Isle
|Prospecting
|Orange
|Tasty
|Forest
|The Royal Academy
|Shaking an orange tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Organic
|Studious
|Forest
|Forest of the Elves
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Pawn
|Studious
|Forest (Cave)
|-
|Shaking a pawn tree
|Pear
|-
|-
|Candypalooza
|Shaking a pear tree, pulling weeds
|Pencil
|Studious
|Desert (Junkyard)
|The Royal Academy
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Pineapple
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction
|Shaking pineapple trees, pulling weeds
|Piranha
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, Spookane
|Fishing
|Platinum
|-
|-
|The Royal Academy
|Mining
|Plecostomus
|-
|-
|Spookane
|Fishing
|Plum Blossom
|Cute
|Forest
|-
|Shake plum tree
|Puffer
|-
|-
|The Uncharted Isle
|Fishing
|Puppy
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Purple Crayon
|Cute
|Town Square
|-
|Prospecting
|Rainbow Trout
|Tasty
|Town Square
|-
|Fishing
|Red Apple
|Tasty
|Town Square
|-
|Shaking a red apple tree
|Red Crayon
|Cute
|Desert
|Cutopia
|Prospecting (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Robofish
|-
|-
|Rocket Reef
|Fishing, pulling weeds
|Robot
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard - Cave)
|-
|Shaking a robot tree
|Rocket
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard)
|Rocket Reef
|Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Rook
|Studious
|Desert (Cave)
|-
|Shaking a rook tree
|Rose
|Cute
|Forest
|-
|Shaking rose tree
|Sad
|Spooky
|Anywhere
|Anywhere
|Perform "Mean" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom)
|Sapphire
|Geeky
|Desert
|Candypalooza, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Scary
|Spooky
|Anywhere
|Spookane
|Perform "Nice" socials to Spooky-loving Sims (MySims) / Object interactions (Kingdom)
|Sea Turtle
|-
|-
|Cutopia, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle
|Fishing, pulling weeds
|Sea Urchin
|-
|-
|Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef
|Fishing
|Seahorse
|-
|-
|The Royal Academy
|Fishing
|Silver
|-
|-
|Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle
|Mining
|Simoleon
|-
|-
|Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane, Trevor Island
|Prospecting, pulling weeds
|Skeleton
|Spooky
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Snake
|Geeky
|Forest
|-
|Fishing
|Soccer Ball
|Fun
|Forest
|-
|Prospecting
|Spades
|Fun
|Desert (Treasure Cave)
|-
|Shaking a spade tree
|Spider
|Spooky
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Spring
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard - Cave)
|Rocket Reef
|Shaking a spring tree (MySims) / Mining (Kingdom)
|Squid
|-
|-
|Candypalooza
|Fishing
|Star
|Geeky
|Desert (Junkyard)
|Trevor Island
|Prospecting (both titles) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Stingray
|-
|-
|The Uncharted Isle
|Fishing
|Stone
|Studious
|Town Square
|Capital Island, Cutopia, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, Spookane
|Prospecting
|Sunfish
|-
|-
|Cutopia
|Fishing
|Sunflower
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Shaking a sunflower tree
|Superkelp
|-
|-
|Anywhere
|Object interaction (Bathing)
|Terra Cotta
|Studious
|Forest
|-
|Prospecting
|Thorn
|Spooky
|Town Square
|-
|Shaking a thorn tree
|Tiger
|Fun
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Tim Doll
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Tina Doll
|Cute
|Desert
|-
|Prospecting
|Tiny Shark
|Geeky
|Desert
|The Uncharted Isle
|Fishing
|Tire
|Geeky
|Town Square
|Cowboy Junction
|Fishing (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Topaz
|Fun
|Desert
|The Uncharted Isle
|Prospecting (both titles) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Video Game
|Geeky
|Town Square
|-
|Prospecting
|Voodoo Doll
|Spooky
|Desert
|Spookane
|Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
|Wood
|-
|-
|Anywhere
|Chopping trees
|Yellow Blossom
|Cute
|Town Square
|Shaking a yellow blossom tree
|Yellow Crayon
|Cute
|Desert
|Prospecting
How do Essences work in the MySims Cozy Bundle?
Essences are used in crafting projects across both games in the MySims Cozy Bundle, although their exact use differs slightly between titles.
In the original MySims, Essences aren't inherently necessary to craft items, but instead function as a kind of paint that can be applied to a crafted object. Matching the type of Essence(s) used on an item to a character's interests (and avoiding their disliked category) can help to raise your relationship with a character you're trying to befriend.
In MySims Kingdom, Essences are used in conjunction with Scrolls to unlock new powers for your playable Wandolier. Finding a Scroll and then delivering the required Essences to Lyndsay will unlock new blueprints to expand your design powers.
MySims sure is wholesome fun for the whole family, but sometimes you prefer your Sims experience to contain a little more death and WooHoo, you know? Be sure to check out our The Sims 4 cheats page if you're also into the franchise's flagship game!