MySims Cozy Bundle Essences: How to farm every Essence in MySims and MySims Kingdom

Essences are a major player in both games included in the MySims Cozy Bundle, and although they work a little differently in MySims versus MySims Kingdom, the basic idea is the same: they are part of the crafting materials you use for DIY and decorating projects.

MySims is even more design-focussed than its parent series, so gathering the materials you need to complete construction requests is an important part of the overall gameplay loop.

When it comes to reliably farming for what you need, it's a good idea to know where every Essence spawns. That's why we've put together this list of every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, their locations and farming methods.

MySims Cozy Bundle Essences list

MySims games reward you with all sorts of Essences for almost every interaction with the world or the objects and characters within it.

There are one-off opportunities to gain certain Essences – such as by befriending characters or opening treasure chests. However, the major farming methods for Essences in MySims and MySims Kingdom are:

Prospecting with a metal detector

with a metal detector Mining

Fishing

Shaking or chopping trees

Pulling weeds

Social interactions with characters

with characters Object interactions

To help you know exactly where you need to go and what you need to do to get every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, refer to this comprehensive table:

Essence Type Location (MySims) Location (Kingdom) Farming Method 8-Ball Fun Town Square Candypalooza Prospecting Action Figure Geeky Town Square - Prospecting Alien Geeky Desert (Junkyard) The Uncharted Isle Prospecting Amber Tasty Desert Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve Prospecting Amethyst Spooky Desert Spookane Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Angler - - Trevor Island Fishing Angry Fun Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Mean" socials (MySims) / Interact with object (Kingdom) Apple - - Capital Island Shake an apple tree, pull weeds Bacon Tasty Forest Cowboy Junction Prospecting Banana - - Rocket Reef Shake a banana tree, pull weeds Bass - - Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef Fishing Batfish - - Spookane Fishing Beach Ball Fun Desert - Fishing Betta - - Candypalooza Fishing Black Apple Spooky Forest (Cave) - Shaking a black apple tree Black Rose Spooky Desert - Shaking a black rose tree Bone - - The Uncharted Isle Prospecting Bronze - - Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef Mining Cake Tasty Forest Cutopia Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Catfish - - Renée's Nature Preserve Fishing Cherries - - Renée's Nature Preserve Shaking a cherry tree, pulling weeds Cherry Blossom Tasty Forest Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve Shaking a cherry blossom tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Chocolate - - Candypalooza, The Royal Academy Prospecting, pulling weeds Chocolate Cake Tasty Forest - Prospecting Clown Fish Fun Town Square - Fishing Clubs Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a club tree Coconut - - The Uncharted Isle Shaking a coconut tree, pulling weeds Crab Tasty Forest Rocket Reef Fishing Dark Wood Studious Anywhere - Chopping trees Dead Wood Spooky Anywhere Spookane Chopping trees (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Diamond Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) Reward Island, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle Shaking a diamond tree (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Dinosaur Fossil Studious Desert - Prospecting Electric Eel - - Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef Fishing Electrobit - - Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Reward Island, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Trevor Island Mining, Prospecting, Pulling Weeds Elephant Studious Desert - Prospecting Eyeball Spooky Forest (Cave) Spookane Shaking an eyeball tree (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Fish Bones Spooky Desert - Fishing Garnet Cute Desert - Prospecting Gears Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) - Shaking a gear tree Ghost Spooky Desert (Cave) Spookane Shaking a ghost tree (MySims) / Fishing, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Gingerbread Man Tasty Forest - Prospecting Globe Studious Desert (Junkyard) - Prospecting Goby - - Cutopia Fishing Gold Cute Desert Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane Fishing (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Gold Arowana - - Forest of the Elves Fishing Green Apple Tasty Town Square - Shaking a green apple tree Happy Cute Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Nice" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom) Hearts Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a heart tree Hopi Doll Fun Desert - Prospecting Jack O'Lantern Spooky Forest (Cave) - Shaking a Jack O'Lantern tree Jade Studious Desert Cutopia, Reward Island, Spookane, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Jellyfish - - Cowboy Junction Fishing Kaiserium - - The Uncharted Isle Mining Kissing Fish Cute Desert - Fishing Knight Studious Forest - Shaking a knight tree Koi - - Forest of the Elves Fishing Lemon Tasty Desert - Shaking a lemon tree Light Wood Studious Anywhere - Chopping trees Lime Tasty Desert - Shaking a lime tree Magic Carpet Fun Forest - Prospecting Marlin - - Trevor Island Fishing Mega Lizard Geeky Desert - Prospecting Metal Geeky Anywhere Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane Chopping trees (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Moai Studious Desert - Prospecting Musical Note Fun Forest Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Octopus Tasty Forest The Royal Academy Fishing (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Onyx - - Cowboy Junction, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, The Uncharted Isle Prospecting Orange Tasty Forest The Royal Academy Shaking an orange tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Organic Studious Forest Forest of the Elves Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Pawn Studious Forest (Cave) - Shaking a pawn tree Pear - - Candypalooza Shaking a pear tree, pulling weeds Pencil Studious Desert (Junkyard) The Royal Academy Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Pineapple - - Cowboy Junction Shaking pineapple trees, pulling weeds Piranha - - Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, Spookane Fishing Platinum - - The Royal Academy Mining Plecostomus - - Spookane Fishing Plum Blossom Cute Forest - Shake plum tree Puffer - - The Uncharted Isle Fishing Puppy Cute Desert - Prospecting Purple Crayon Cute Town Square - Prospecting Rainbow Trout Tasty Town Square - Fishing Red Apple Tasty Town Square - Shaking a red apple tree Red Crayon Cute Desert Cutopia Prospecting (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Robofish - - Rocket Reef Fishing, pulling weeds Robot Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) - Shaking a robot tree Rocket Geeky Desert (Junkyard) Rocket Reef Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Rook Studious Desert (Cave) - Shaking a rook tree Rose Cute Forest - Shaking rose tree Sad Spooky Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Mean" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom) Sapphire Geeky Desert Candypalooza, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Scary Spooky Anywhere Spookane Perform "Nice" socials to Spooky-loving Sims (MySims) / Object interactions (Kingdom) Sea Turtle - - Cutopia, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle Fishing, pulling weeds Sea Urchin - - Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef Fishing Seahorse - - The Royal Academy Fishing Silver - - Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle Mining Simoleon - - Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane, Trevor Island Prospecting, pulling weeds Skeleton Spooky Desert - Prospecting Snake Geeky Forest - Fishing Soccer Ball Fun Forest - Prospecting Spades Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a spade tree Spider Spooky Desert - Prospecting Spring Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) Rocket Reef Shaking a spring tree (MySims) / Mining (Kingdom) Squid - - Candypalooza Fishing Star Geeky Desert (Junkyard) Trevor Island Prospecting (both titles) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Stingray - - The Uncharted Isle Fishing Stone Studious Town Square Capital Island, Cutopia, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, Spookane Prospecting Sunfish - - Cutopia Fishing Sunflower Cute Desert - Shaking a sunflower tree Superkelp - - Anywhere Object interaction (Bathing) Terra Cotta Studious Forest - Prospecting Thorn Spooky Town Square - Shaking a thorn tree Tiger Fun Desert - Prospecting Tim Doll Cute Desert - Prospecting Tina Doll Cute Desert - Prospecting Tiny Shark Geeky Desert The Uncharted Isle Fishing Tire Geeky Town Square Cowboy Junction Fishing (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Topaz Fun Desert The Uncharted Isle Prospecting (both titles) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom) Video Game Geeky Town Square - Prospecting Voodoo Doll Spooky Desert Spookane Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom) Wood - - Anywhere Chopping trees Yellow Blossom Cute Town Square Shaking a yellow blossom tree Yellow Crayon Cute Desert Prospecting

Some Spooky-loving goth kid is sure to appreciate the gift of this bed... even if it looks risky to sleep in! | Image credit: Electronic Arts

How do Essences work in the MySims Cozy Bundle?

Essences are used in crafting projects across both games in the MySims Cozy Bundle, although their exact use differs slightly between titles.

In the original MySims, Essences aren't inherently necessary to craft items, but instead function as a kind of paint that can be applied to a crafted object. Matching the type of Essence(s) used on an item to a character's interests (and avoiding their disliked category) can help to raise your relationship with a character you're trying to befriend.

In MySims Kingdom, Essences are used in conjunction with Scrolls to unlock new powers for your playable Wandolier. Finding a Scroll and then delivering the required Essences to Lyndsay will unlock new blueprints to expand your design powers.

Lyndsay (back left) is your go-to gal if you have Essences burning a hole in your pocket in MySims Kingdom. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

