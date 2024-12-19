Skip to main content
MySims Cozy Bundle Essences: How to farm every Essence in MySims and MySims Kingdom

A list of every type of essence in both rereleased MySims games on Nintendo Switch, including their primary locations and main farming method.

A two-part image shows a Sim fishing on the left, and three Sims (including Lyndsay and Buddy) sailing on the right.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Essences are a major player in both games included in the MySims Cozy Bundle, and although they work a little differently in MySims versus MySims Kingdom, the basic idea is the same: they are part of the crafting materials you use for DIY and decorating projects.

MySims is even more design-focussed than its parent series, so gathering the materials you need to complete construction requests is an important part of the overall gameplay loop.

When it comes to reliably farming for what you need, it's a good idea to know where every Essence spawns. That's why we've put together this list of every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, their locations and farming methods.

MySims Cozy Bundle Essences list

MySims games reward you with all sorts of Essences for almost every interaction with the world or the objects and characters within it.

There are one-off opportunities to gain certain Essences – such as by befriending characters or opening treasure chests. However, the major farming methods for Essences in MySims and MySims Kingdom are:

  • Prospecting with a metal detector
  • Mining
  • Fishing
  • Shaking or chopping trees
  • Pulling weeds
  • Social interactions with characters
  • Object interactions

To help you know exactly where you need to go and what you need to do to get every Essence in the MySims Cozy Bundle, refer to this comprehensive table:

Essence Type Location (MySims) Location (Kingdom) Farming Method
8-Ball Fun Town Square Candypalooza Prospecting
Action Figure Geeky Town Square - Prospecting
Alien Geeky Desert (Junkyard) The Uncharted Isle Prospecting
Amber Tasty Desert Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve Prospecting
Amethyst Spooky Desert Spookane Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Angler - - Trevor Island Fishing
Angry Fun Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Mean" socials (MySims) / Interact with object (Kingdom)
Apple - - Capital Island Shake an apple tree, pull weeds
Bacon Tasty Forest Cowboy Junction Prospecting
Banana - - Rocket Reef Shake a banana tree, pull weeds
Bass - - Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef Fishing
Batfish - - Spookane Fishing
Beach Ball Fun Desert - Fishing
Betta - - Candypalooza Fishing
Black Apple Spooky Forest (Cave) - Shaking a black apple tree
Black Rose Spooky Desert - Shaking a black rose tree
Bone - - The Uncharted Isle Prospecting
Bronze - - Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef Mining
Cake Tasty Forest Cutopia Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Catfish - - Renée's Nature Preserve Fishing
Cherries - - Renée's Nature Preserve Shaking a cherry tree, pulling weeds
Cherry Blossom Tasty Forest Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Renée's Nature Preserve Shaking a cherry blossom tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Chocolate - - Candypalooza, The Royal Academy Prospecting, pulling weeds
Chocolate Cake Tasty Forest - Prospecting
Clown Fish Fun Town Square - Fishing
Clubs Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a club tree
Coconut - - The Uncharted Isle Shaking a coconut tree, pulling weeds
Crab Tasty Forest Rocket Reef Fishing
Dark Wood Studious Anywhere - Chopping trees
Dead Wood Spooky Anywhere Spookane Chopping trees (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Diamond Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) Reward Island, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle Shaking a diamond tree (MySims) / Prospecting, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Dinosaur Fossil Studious Desert - Prospecting
Electric Eel - - Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef Fishing
Electrobit - - Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves, Reward Island, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Trevor Island Mining, Prospecting, Pulling Weeds
Elephant Studious Desert - Prospecting
Eyeball Spooky Forest (Cave) Spookane Shaking an eyeball tree (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Fish Bones Spooky Desert - Fishing
Garnet Cute Desert - Prospecting
Gears Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) - Shaking a gear tree
Ghost Spooky Desert (Cave) Spookane Shaking a ghost tree (MySims) / Fishing, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Gingerbread Man Tasty Forest - Prospecting
Globe Studious Desert (Junkyard) - Prospecting
Goby - - Cutopia Fishing
Gold Cute Desert Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane Fishing (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Gold Arowana - - Forest of the Elves Fishing
Green Apple Tasty Town Square - Shaking a green apple tree
Happy Cute Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Nice" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom)
Hearts Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a heart tree
Hopi Doll Fun Desert - Prospecting
Jack O'Lantern Spooky Forest (Cave) - Shaking a Jack O'Lantern tree
Jade Studious Desert Cutopia, Reward Island, Spookane, Trevor Island, The Uncharted Isle Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Jellyfish - - Cowboy Junction Fishing
Kaiserium - - The Uncharted Isle Mining
Kissing Fish Cute Desert - Fishing
Knight Studious Forest - Shaking a knight tree
Koi - - Forest of the Elves Fishing
Lemon Tasty Desert - Shaking a lemon tree
Light Wood Studious Anywhere - Chopping trees
Lime Tasty Desert - Shaking a lime tree
Magic Carpet Fun Forest - Prospecting
Marlin - - Trevor Island Fishing
Mega Lizard Geeky Desert - Prospecting
Metal Geeky Anywhere Capital Island, Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane Chopping trees (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Moai Studious Desert - Prospecting
Musical Note Fun Forest Candypalooza, Cowboy Junction, Forest of the Elves Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Octopus Tasty Forest The Royal Academy Fishing (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Onyx - - Cowboy Junction, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, The Uncharted Isle Prospecting
Orange Tasty Forest The Royal Academy Shaking an orange tree (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Organic Studious Forest Forest of the Elves Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Pawn Studious Forest (Cave) - Shaking a pawn tree
Pear - - Candypalooza Shaking a pear tree, pulling weeds
Pencil Studious Desert (Junkyard) The Royal Academy Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Pineapple - - Cowboy Junction Shaking pineapple trees, pulling weeds
Piranha - - Cowboy Junction, Rocket Reef, Spookane Fishing
Platinum - - The Royal Academy Mining
Plecostomus - - Spookane Fishing
Plum Blossom Cute Forest - Shake plum tree
Puffer - - The Uncharted Isle Fishing
Puppy Cute Desert - Prospecting
Purple Crayon Cute Town Square - Prospecting
Rainbow Trout Tasty Town Square - Fishing
Red Apple Tasty Town Square - Shaking a red apple tree
Red Crayon Cute Desert Cutopia Prospecting (MySims) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Robofish - - Rocket Reef Fishing, pulling weeds
Robot Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) - Shaking a robot tree
Rocket Geeky Desert (Junkyard) Rocket Reef Prospecting (MySims) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Rook Studious Desert (Cave) - Shaking a rook tree
Rose Cute Forest - Shaking rose tree
Sad Spooky Anywhere Anywhere Perform "Mean" socials (both titles) / Interact with objects (Kingdom)
Sapphire Geeky Desert Candypalooza, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Scary Spooky Anywhere Spookane Perform "Nice" socials to Spooky-loving Sims (MySims) / Object interactions (Kingdom)
Sea Turtle - - Cutopia, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle Fishing, pulling weeds
Sea Urchin - - Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef Fishing
Seahorse - - The Royal Academy Fishing
Silver - - Cowboy Junction, Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Spookane, The Uncharted Isle Mining
Simoleon - - Cutopia, Forest of the Elves, Rocket Reef, The Royal Academy, Spookane, Trevor Island Prospecting, pulling weeds
Skeleton Spooky Desert - Prospecting
Snake Geeky Forest - Fishing
Soccer Ball Fun Forest - Prospecting
Spades Fun Desert (Treasure Cave) - Shaking a spade tree
Spider Spooky Desert - Prospecting
Spring Geeky Desert (Junkyard - Cave) Rocket Reef Shaking a spring tree (MySims) / Mining (Kingdom)
Squid - - Candypalooza Fishing
Star Geeky Desert (Junkyard) Trevor Island Prospecting (both titles) / Shaking trees, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Stingray - - The Uncharted Isle Fishing
Stone Studious Town Square Capital Island, Cutopia, Renée's Nature Preserve, Rocket Reef, Spookane Prospecting
Sunfish - - Cutopia Fishing
Sunflower Cute Desert - Shaking a sunflower tree
Superkelp - - Anywhere Object interaction (Bathing)
Terra Cotta Studious Forest - Prospecting
Thorn Spooky Town Square - Shaking a thorn tree
Tiger Fun Desert - Prospecting
Tim Doll Cute Desert - Prospecting
Tina Doll Cute Desert - Prospecting
Tiny Shark Geeky Desert The Uncharted Isle Fishing
Tire Geeky Town Square Cowboy Junction Fishing (MySims) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Topaz Fun Desert The Uncharted Isle Prospecting (both titles) / Mining, pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Video Game Geeky Town Square - Prospecting
Voodoo Doll Spooky Desert Spookane Prospecting (both titles) / Pulling weeds (Kingdom)
Wood - - Anywhere Chopping trees
Yellow Blossom Cute Town Square Shaking a yellow blossom tree
Yellow Crayon Cute Desert Prospecting
In a MySims crafting screen, a wicked-looking goth bed covered in horns is under construction.
Some Spooky-loving goth kid is sure to appreciate the gift of this bed... even if it looks risky to sleep in! | Image credit: Electronic Arts

How do Essences work in the MySims Cozy Bundle?

Essences are used in crafting projects across both games in the MySims Cozy Bundle, although their exact use differs slightly between titles.

In the original MySims, Essences aren't inherently necessary to craft items, but instead function as a kind of paint that can be applied to a crafted object. Matching the type of Essence(s) used on an item to a character's interests (and avoiding their disliked category) can help to raise your relationship with a character you're trying to befriend.

In MySims Kingdom, Essences are used in conjunction with Scrolls to unlock new powers for your playable Wandolier. Finding a Scroll and then delivering the required Essences to Lyndsay will unlock new blueprints to expand your design powers.

Lyndsay, Buddy, and the Royal Wandolier - a customisable player character - sail across the ocean in a small boat in MySims Kingdom.
Lyndsay (back left) is your go-to gal if you have Essences burning a hole in your pocket in MySims Kingdom. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

MySims sure is wholesome fun for the whole family, but sometimes you prefer your Sims experience to contain a little more death and WooHoo, you know? Be sure to check out our The Sims 4 cheats page if you're also into the franchise's flagship game!

