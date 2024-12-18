Skip to main content
Warm Fuzzies

MySims Cosy Bundle characters: A full list of characters and their interests from MySims and MySims Kingdom

The MySims series has finally been brought out of retirement for a relaunch on the Nintendo Switch — here's how to befriend every character.

Key art for the MySims Cozy Bundle collection, featuring characters and backgrounds from the original MySims and MySims Kingdom.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

Created in the mould of Animal Crossing and even following that franchise's Nintendo exclusivity to a degree, the MySims series is a spin-off of The Sims that swaps out death and taxes for chibi town management and villagers with specific design requirements.

If you're even glancingly familiar with the series that inspired it, you'll have probably guessed that one of the activities on offer in the MySims Cozy Bundle – which remastered and rereleased the first two games in this long-dormant sub-series for the Nintendo Switch – features dozens of lovable characters who can become your neighbours and friends.

These virtual friendships work slightly differently in the two games: MySims itself is very AC-like, with a limited number of housing slots for you to invite characters to occupy; while in MySims Kingdom you travel across an archipelago and get to know the residents who are already set up on each island. But there are still a lot of similarities between the two, including the presence of interests that determine what each character likes and dislikes.

To help you keep track – and maybe even choose whose design aesthetic matches your own when deciding who gets a permanent slot in your neighbourhood – we've put together a comprehensive list of every MySims Cozy Bundle character and their interests.

MySims Cozy Bundle character and interests list

Below, we've listed every character who appears in the MySims Cozy Bundle, along with their interests and dislikes.

If a character appears in both games in the collection and has a different primary interest in Kingdom, we've labelled which interest to match with them in both games; otherwise, it's safe to assume that all information applies to their appearances across both titles.

Note that characters who only appear in Kingdom don't have secondary interests or dislikes, because those are specific to the original MySims.

Character Primary Interest Secondary Interest Dislike
Abigail Studious Cute Fun
Alexa Lexington Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)		 Cute Spooky
Amelia Studious Tasty Geeky
Annie Radd Fun Geeky Studious
Barney Cull Nature - -
Bean Bradley Cute Fun Studious
Beebee Cute Geeky Tasty
Billy Cute Tasty Geeky
Blaine Spooky Fun Tasty
Brandi Spooky Geeky Cute
Brendan Geeky Studious Spooky
Buddy Geeky (MySims)
Fun (Kingdom)		 Tasty Spooky
Cassandra Spooky Geeky Fun
Cedella Tasty Studious Cute
Chancellor Ikara Tasty Geeky Fun
Chaz McFreely Fun Spooky Geeky
Chef Gino Delicioso Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)		 Fun Geeky
Chef Hisao Watanabe Tasty Studious Cute
Clara Belle Cute Studious Spooky
Clayton Dander Geeky Cute Spooky
Crystal Spooky Fun Cute
Daryl Handsly Fun Spooky Studious
DJ Candy "Supergroove" Fun Geeky Tasty
Dolly Dearheart Cute Fun Spooky
Dr. F Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)		 Tasty Cute
Duchess Beverly Cute - -
Edwin Tasty Geeky Spooky
Eliza Studious Tasty Cute
Elmira Clamp Studious (MySims)
Domestic (Kingdom)		 Spooky Fun
Esma Spooky Cute Fun
Gertrude Spackle Geeky Spooky Fun
Cap'n Ginny (MySims)
Sheriff Ginny (Kingdom)		 Fun Cute Studious
Gonk Food - -
Gordon Studious (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)		 Geeky Tasty
Goth Boy Spooky Geeky Fun
Grandma Ruthie Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)		 Studious Spooky
Hopper Cute (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)		 Fun Tasty
Ian Arneson Geeky Tasty Fun
Iggy Tasty Spooky Studious
Jenny Geeky Studious Spooky
Jeremy Snoars Cute Tasty Fun
Jimmy Watanabe Tasty Fun Studious
Karine Tasty Cute Spooky
King Roland Food - -
Leaf Fun - -
Liberty Geeky (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)		 Cute Studious
Linda Studious (MySims)
Domestic (Kingdom)		 Tasty Geeky
Lord Daniel Cute - -
Luis Studious Cute Spooky
Lyndsay Fun - -
Madame Zoe Spooky Geeky Tasty
Makoto Studious Spooky Fun
Maria Tasty Studious Geeky
Marlon Cute - -
Master Aran Fun Studious Cute
Matt Studious Geeky Tasty
Mel the Mummy Spooky Fun Tasty
Morcubus Spooky Tasty Cute
Ms. Nicole Vogue Cute Studious Tasty
Natalia Roshmanov Studious Geeky Fun
Noelle Tasty Studious Cute
Odin Revolution Fun Spooky Studious
Ol' Gabby Nature - -
Pablo Fun Geeky Spooky
Patrick Rhino Tasty Spooky Geeky
Penelope Cute Fun Studious
Petal Nature - -
Pinky Cute Geeky Studious
Poppy Cute Fun Spooky
Princess Butter Cute - -
Professor Nova Geeky Studious Fun
Proto-Makoto Tech - -
Raven Wright Soooky Studious Geeky
Ray Spooky Studious Fun
Renée Cute (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)		 Tasty Geeky
Rhonda Fun Tasty Cute
Rob Jarrett Geeky Spooky Cute
Roger Fun Studious Tasty
Rosalyn P. Marshall Studious (MySims)
Elegant (Kingdom)		 Tasty Geeky
Roxie Road Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)		 Cute Studious
Rusty Fun - -
Samurai Bob Studious Fun Cute
Sandra Fun Studious Geeky
Sapphire Fun - -
Sasha Tasty Cute Geeky
Shirley Cute Tasty Spooky
Sir Vincent Skullfinder Spooky Studious Cute
Spencer Geeky Tasty Fun
Star Geeky Spooky Tasty
Stephen Albright Geeky Fun Cute
Summer Fun (MySims)
Cute (Kingdom)		 Cute Tasty
Sylvia Nature - -
Tad "Flipper" McCaffrey Fun Cute Spooky
Taylor Cute Studious Spooky
Terry Toymender Cute Fun Studious
T.O.B.O.R. Food - -
Travis Fun (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)		 Geeky Cute
Trevor Verily Studious (MySims)
Elegant (Kingdom)		 Fun Geeky
Vic Vector Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)		 Spooky Cute
Violet Nightshade Spooky Fun Cute
Wendalyn Spooky Tasty Geeky
Yuki Spooky Cute Fun
Yvette Studious Spooky Tasty
Zack Fun - -
Zombie Carl Cute - -
Residents gather in the MySims village square, the centrepiece of which is a large fountain.
Characters of all interests will gather in communal spaces, but they prefer their homes to have that personal flair. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

What are interests in the MySims Cozy Bundle?

Interests are a feature of both MySims and MySims Kingdom, but play a slightly different role in each game.

In the original MySims, interests play a key role in developing your avatar's relationships with their neighbours. Designing a home for a character using items that match their interests will garner relationship points (more for matching the primary interest than the secondary interest), while items that match a character's disliked category will usually result in a loss of relationship score except in certain circumstances. For example, if an item matches a disliked category for the recipient, but has a higher affiliation with one of their positive interests too, then their overall response will likely be neutral.

The original MySims features six interest categories: Cute, Fun, Geeky, Spooky, Studious, and Tasty. Characters in this game will identify with three interests: one they like a lot (primary interest), one they like a little (secondary interest), and one they actively dislike. They will be neutral towards the remaining three.

Residents including Elmira, Goth Boy, Wendalyn, and the player character gather outside a Spooky-inspired house in the MySims village.
A heavily Spooky-inspired house in MySims, and the Spooky-loving characters who are drawn to it. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

In MySims Kingdom, interests play a slightly different and somewhat smaller role. While each character still possesses an interest that defines much of their personality, relationship values are not directly impacted by including items from that category into designs aimed at the character. Instead, including relevant interests measures your success in a given quest – which can be strongly affiliated with a character and their interest; but nevertheless, incorporating that interest into a design won't garner a direct reaction from them.

MySims Kingdom features an expanded and slightly altered interests list, with a total of nine interests available. However, no characters have the Structure interest, although it is still used in quest goals the same as the rest.

The eight interests that characters can have in MySims Kingdom are Cute, Domestic, Elegant, Food, Fun, Nature, Spooky, and Tech. Characters in MySims Kingdom just have one interest, which functions in the same way as the primary interest in the original MySims, but without a secondary interest or dislike.

Fan of The Sims franchise more generally? Be sure to check out our coverage of The Sims 4, including our regularly-updated The Sims 4 cheats list!

