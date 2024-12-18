MySims Cosy Bundle characters: A full list of characters and their interests from MySims and MySims Kingdom
The MySims series has finally been brought out of retirement for a relaunch on the Nintendo Switch — here's how to befriend every character.
Created in the mould of Animal Crossing and even following that franchise's Nintendo exclusivity to a degree, the MySims series is a spin-off of The Sims that swaps out death and taxes for chibi town management and villagers with specific design requirements.
If you're even glancingly familiar with the series that inspired it, you'll have probably guessed that one of the activities on offer in the MySims Cozy Bundle – which remastered and rereleased the first two games in this long-dormant sub-series for the Nintendo Switch – features dozens of lovable characters who can become your neighbours and friends.
These virtual friendships work slightly differently in the two games: MySims itself is very AC-like, with a limited number of housing slots for you to invite characters to occupy; while in MySims Kingdom you travel across an archipelago and get to know the residents who are already set up on each island. But there are still a lot of similarities between the two, including the presence of interests that determine what each character likes and dislikes.
To help you keep track – and maybe even choose whose design aesthetic matches your own when deciding who gets a permanent slot in your neighbourhood – we've put together a comprehensive list of every MySims Cozy Bundle character and their interests.
MySims Cozy Bundle character and interests list
Below, we've listed every character who appears in the MySims Cozy Bundle, along with their interests and dislikes.
If a character appears in both games in the collection and has a different primary interest in Kingdom, we've labelled which interest to match with them in both games; otherwise, it's safe to assume that all information applies to their appearances across both titles.
Note that characters who only appear in Kingdom don't have secondary interests or dislikes, because those are specific to the original MySims.
|Character
|Primary Interest
|Secondary Interest
|Dislike
|Abigail
|Studious
|Cute
|Fun
|Alexa Lexington
|Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)
|Cute
|Spooky
|Amelia
|Studious
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Annie Radd
|Fun
|Geeky
|Studious
|Barney Cull
|Nature
|-
|-
|Bean Bradley
|Cute
|Fun
|Studious
|Beebee
|Cute
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Billy
|Cute
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Blaine
|Spooky
|Fun
|Tasty
|Brandi
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Cute
|Brendan
|Geeky
|Studious
|Spooky
|Buddy
|Geeky (MySims)
Fun (Kingdom)
|Tasty
|Spooky
|Cassandra
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Fun
|Cedella
|Tasty
|Studious
|Cute
|Chancellor Ikara
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Fun
|Chaz McFreely
|Fun
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Chef Gino Delicioso
|Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)
|Fun
|Geeky
|Chef Hisao Watanabe
|Tasty
|Studious
|Cute
|Clara Belle
|Cute
|Studious
|Spooky
|Clayton Dander
|Geeky
|Cute
|Spooky
|Crystal
|Spooky
|Fun
|Cute
|Daryl Handsly
|Fun
|Spooky
|Studious
|DJ Candy "Supergroove"
|Fun
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Dolly Dearheart
|Cute
|Fun
|Spooky
|Dr. F
|Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)
|Tasty
|Cute
|Duchess Beverly
|Cute
|-
|-
|Edwin
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Spooky
|Eliza
|Studious
|Tasty
|Cute
|Elmira Clamp
|Studious (MySims)
Domestic (Kingdom)
|Spooky
|Fun
|Esma
|Spooky
|Cute
|Fun
|Gertrude Spackle
|Geeky
|Spooky
|Fun
|Cap'n Ginny (MySims)
Sheriff Ginny (Kingdom)
|Fun
|Cute
|Studious
|Gonk
|Food
|-
|-
|Gordon
|Studious (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Goth Boy
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Fun
|Grandma Ruthie
|Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)
|Studious
|Spooky
|Hopper
|Cute (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)
|Fun
|Tasty
|Ian Arneson
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Fun
|Iggy
|Tasty
|Spooky
|Studious
|Jenny
|Geeky
|Studious
|Spooky
|Jeremy Snoars
|Cute
|Tasty
|Fun
|Jimmy Watanabe
|Tasty
|Fun
|Studious
|Karine
|Tasty
|Cute
|Spooky
|King Roland
|Food
|-
|-
|Leaf
|Fun
|-
|-
|Liberty
|Geeky (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)
|Cute
|Studious
|Linda
|Studious (MySims)
Domestic (Kingdom)
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Lord Daniel
|Cute
|-
|-
|Luis
|Studious
|Cute
|Spooky
|Lyndsay
|Fun
|-
|-
|Madame Zoe
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Makoto
|Studious
|Spooky
|Fun
|Maria
|Tasty
|Studious
|Geeky
|Marlon
|Cute
|-
|-
|Master Aran
|Fun
|Studious
|Cute
|Matt
|Studious
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Mel the Mummy
|Spooky
|Fun
|Tasty
|Morcubus
|Spooky
|Tasty
|Cute
|Ms. Nicole Vogue
|Cute
|Studious
|Tasty
|Natalia Roshmanov
|Studious
|Geeky
|Fun
|Noelle
|Tasty
|Studious
|Cute
|Odin Revolution
|Fun
|Spooky
|Studious
|Ol' Gabby
|Nature
|-
|-
|Pablo
|Fun
|Geeky
|Spooky
|Patrick Rhino
|Tasty
|Spooky
|Geeky
|Penelope
|Cute
|Fun
|Studious
|Petal
|Nature
|-
|-
|Pinky
|Cute
|Geeky
|Studious
|Poppy
|Cute
|Fun
|Spooky
|Princess Butter
|Cute
|-
|-
|Professor Nova
|Geeky
|Studious
|Fun
|Proto-Makoto
|Tech
|-
|-
|Raven Wright
|Soooky
|Studious
|Geeky
|Ray
|Spooky
|Studious
|Fun
|Renée
|Cute (MySims)
Nature (Kingdom)
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Rhonda
|Fun
|Tasty
|Cute
|Rob Jarrett
|Geeky
|Spooky
|Cute
|Roger
|Fun
|Studious
|Tasty
|Rosalyn P. Marshall
|Studious (MySims)
Elegant (Kingdom)
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Roxie Road
|Tasty (MySims)
Food (Kingdom)
|Cute
|Studious
|Rusty
|Fun
|-
|-
|Samurai Bob
|Studious
|Fun
|Cute
|Sandra
|Fun
|Studious
|Geeky
|Sapphire
|Fun
|-
|-
|Sasha
|Tasty
|Cute
|Geeky
|Shirley
|Cute
|Tasty
|Spooky
|Sir Vincent Skullfinder
|Spooky
|Studious
|Cute
|Spencer
|Geeky
|Tasty
|Fun
|Star
|Geeky
|Spooky
|Tasty
|Stephen Albright
|Geeky
|Fun
|Cute
|Summer
|Fun (MySims)
Cute (Kingdom)
|Cute
|Tasty
|Sylvia
|Nature
|-
|-
|Tad "Flipper" McCaffrey
|Fun
|Cute
|Spooky
|Taylor
|Cute
|Studious
|Spooky
|Terry Toymender
|Cute
|Fun
|Studious
|T.O.B.O.R.
|Food
|-
|-
|Travis
|Fun (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)
|Geeky
|Cute
|Trevor Verily
|Studious (MySims)
Elegant (Kingdom)
|Fun
|Geeky
|Vic Vector
|Geeky (MySims)
Tech (Kingdom)
|Spooky
|Cute
|Violet Nightshade
|Spooky
|Fun
|Cute
|Wendalyn
|Spooky
|Tasty
|Geeky
|Yuki
|Spooky
|Cute
|Fun
|Yvette
|Studious
|Spooky
|Tasty
|Zack
|Fun
|-
|-
|Zombie Carl
|Cute
|-
|-
What are interests in the MySims Cozy Bundle?
Interests are a feature of both MySims and MySims Kingdom, but play a slightly different role in each game.
In the original MySims, interests play a key role in developing your avatar's relationships with their neighbours. Designing a home for a character using items that match their interests will garner relationship points (more for matching the primary interest than the secondary interest), while items that match a character's disliked category will usually result in a loss of relationship score except in certain circumstances. For example, if an item matches a disliked category for the recipient, but has a higher affiliation with one of their positive interests too, then their overall response will likely be neutral.
The original MySims features six interest categories: Cute, Fun, Geeky, Spooky, Studious, and Tasty. Characters in this game will identify with three interests: one they like a lot (primary interest), one they like a little (secondary interest), and one they actively dislike. They will be neutral towards the remaining three.
In MySims Kingdom, interests play a slightly different and somewhat smaller role. While each character still possesses an interest that defines much of their personality, relationship values are not directly impacted by including items from that category into designs aimed at the character. Instead, including relevant interests measures your success in a given quest – which can be strongly affiliated with a character and their interest; but nevertheless, incorporating that interest into a design won't garner a direct reaction from them.
MySims Kingdom features an expanded and slightly altered interests list, with a total of nine interests available. However, no characters have the Structure interest, although it is still used in quest goals the same as the rest.
The eight interests that characters can have in MySims Kingdom are Cute, Domestic, Elegant, Food, Fun, Nature, Spooky, and Tech. Characters in MySims Kingdom just have one interest, which functions in the same way as the primary interest in the original MySims, but without a secondary interest or dislike.
