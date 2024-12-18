MySims Cosy Bundle characters: A full list of characters and their interests from MySims and MySims Kingdom

Created in the mould of Animal Crossing and even following that franchise's Nintendo exclusivity to a degree, the MySims series is a spin-off of The Sims that swaps out death and taxes for chibi town management and villagers with specific design requirements.

If you're even glancingly familiar with the series that inspired it, you'll have probably guessed that one of the activities on offer in the MySims Cozy Bundle – which remastered and rereleased the first two games in this long-dormant sub-series for the Nintendo Switch – features dozens of lovable characters who can become your neighbours and friends.

These virtual friendships work slightly differently in the two games: MySims itself is very AC-like, with a limited number of housing slots for you to invite characters to occupy; while in MySims Kingdom you travel across an archipelago and get to know the residents who are already set up on each island. But there are still a lot of similarities between the two, including the presence of interests that determine what each character likes and dislikes.

To help you keep track – and maybe even choose whose design aesthetic matches your own when deciding who gets a permanent slot in your neighbourhood – we've put together a comprehensive list of every MySims Cozy Bundle character and their interests.

MySims Cozy Bundle character and interests list

Below, we've listed every character who appears in the MySims Cozy Bundle, along with their interests and dislikes.

If a character appears in both games in the collection and has a different primary interest in Kingdom, we've labelled which interest to match with them in both games; otherwise, it's safe to assume that all information applies to their appearances across both titles.

Note that characters who only appear in Kingdom don't have secondary interests or dislikes, because those are specific to the original MySims.

Character Primary Interest Secondary Interest Dislike Abigail Studious Cute Fun Alexa Lexington Geeky (MySims)

Tech (Kingdom) Cute Spooky Amelia Studious Tasty Geeky Annie Radd Fun Geeky Studious Barney Cull Nature - - Bean Bradley Cute Fun Studious Beebee Cute Geeky Tasty Billy Cute Tasty Geeky Blaine Spooky Fun Tasty Brandi Spooky Geeky Cute Brendan Geeky Studious Spooky Buddy Geeky (MySims)

Fun (Kingdom) Tasty Spooky Cassandra Spooky Geeky Fun Cedella Tasty Studious Cute Chancellor Ikara Tasty Geeky Fun Chaz McFreely Fun Spooky Geeky Chef Gino Delicioso Tasty (MySims)

Food (Kingdom) Fun Geeky Chef Hisao Watanabe Tasty Studious Cute Clara Belle Cute Studious Spooky Clayton Dander Geeky Cute Spooky Crystal Spooky Fun Cute Daryl Handsly Fun Spooky Studious DJ Candy "Supergroove" Fun Geeky Tasty Dolly Dearheart Cute Fun Spooky Dr. F Geeky (MySims)

Tech (Kingdom) Tasty Cute Duchess Beverly Cute - - Edwin Tasty Geeky Spooky Eliza Studious Tasty Cute Elmira Clamp Studious (MySims)

Domestic (Kingdom) Spooky Fun Esma Spooky Cute Fun Gertrude Spackle Geeky Spooky Fun Cap'n Ginny (MySims)

Sheriff Ginny (Kingdom) Fun Cute Studious Gonk Food - - Gordon Studious (MySims)

Tech (Kingdom) Geeky Tasty Goth Boy Spooky Geeky Fun Grandma Ruthie Tasty (MySims)

Food (Kingdom) Studious Spooky Hopper Cute (MySims)

Nature (Kingdom) Fun Tasty Ian Arneson Geeky Tasty Fun Iggy Tasty Spooky Studious Jenny Geeky Studious Spooky Jeremy Snoars Cute Tasty Fun Jimmy Watanabe Tasty Fun Studious Karine Tasty Cute Spooky King Roland Food - - Leaf Fun - - Liberty Geeky (MySims)

Nature (Kingdom) Cute Studious Linda Studious (MySims)

Domestic (Kingdom) Tasty Geeky Lord Daniel Cute - - Luis Studious Cute Spooky Lyndsay Fun - - Madame Zoe Spooky Geeky Tasty Makoto Studious Spooky Fun Maria Tasty Studious Geeky Marlon Cute - - Master Aran Fun Studious Cute Matt Studious Geeky Tasty Mel the Mummy Spooky Fun Tasty Morcubus Spooky Tasty Cute Ms. Nicole Vogue Cute Studious Tasty Natalia Roshmanov Studious Geeky Fun Noelle Tasty Studious Cute Odin Revolution Fun Spooky Studious Ol' Gabby Nature - - Pablo Fun Geeky Spooky Patrick Rhino Tasty Spooky Geeky Penelope Cute Fun Studious Petal Nature - - Pinky Cute Geeky Studious Poppy Cute Fun Spooky Princess Butter Cute - - Professor Nova Geeky Studious Fun Proto-Makoto Tech - - Raven Wright Soooky Studious Geeky Ray Spooky Studious Fun Renée Cute (MySims)

Nature (Kingdom) Tasty Geeky Rhonda Fun Tasty Cute Rob Jarrett Geeky Spooky Cute Roger Fun Studious Tasty Rosalyn P. Marshall Studious (MySims)

Elegant (Kingdom) Tasty Geeky Roxie Road Tasty (MySims)

Food (Kingdom) Cute Studious Rusty Fun - - Samurai Bob Studious Fun Cute Sandra Fun Studious Geeky Sapphire Fun - - Sasha Tasty Cute Geeky Shirley Cute Tasty Spooky Sir Vincent Skullfinder Spooky Studious Cute Spencer Geeky Tasty Fun Star Geeky Spooky Tasty Stephen Albright Geeky Fun Cute Summer Fun (MySims)

Cute (Kingdom) Cute Tasty Sylvia Nature - - Tad "Flipper" McCaffrey Fun Cute Spooky Taylor Cute Studious Spooky Terry Toymender Cute Fun Studious T.O.B.O.R. Food - - Travis Fun (MySims)

Tech (Kingdom) Geeky Cute Trevor Verily Studious (MySims)

Elegant (Kingdom) Fun Geeky Vic Vector Geeky (MySims)

Tech (Kingdom) Spooky Cute Violet Nightshade Spooky Fun Cute Wendalyn Spooky Tasty Geeky Yuki Spooky Cute Fun Yvette Studious Spooky Tasty Zack Fun - - Zombie Carl Cute - -

Characters of all interests will gather in communal spaces, but they prefer their homes to have that personal flair. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

What are interests in the MySims Cozy Bundle?

Interests are a feature of both MySims and MySims Kingdom, but play a slightly different role in each game.

In the original MySims, interests play a key role in developing your avatar's relationships with their neighbours. Designing a home for a character using items that match their interests will garner relationship points (more for matching the primary interest than the secondary interest), while items that match a character's disliked category will usually result in a loss of relationship score except in certain circumstances. For example, if an item matches a disliked category for the recipient, but has a higher affiliation with one of their positive interests too, then their overall response will likely be neutral.

The original MySims features six interest categories: Cute, Fun, Geeky, Spooky, Studious, and Tasty. Characters in this game will identify with three interests: one they like a lot (primary interest), one they like a little (secondary interest), and one they actively dislike. They will be neutral towards the remaining three.

A heavily Spooky-inspired house in MySims, and the Spooky-loving characters who are drawn to it. | Image credit: Electronic Arts

In MySims Kingdom, interests play a slightly different and somewhat smaller role. While each character still possesses an interest that defines much of their personality, relationship values are not directly impacted by including items from that category into designs aimed at the character. Instead, including relevant interests measures your success in a given quest – which can be strongly affiliated with a character and their interest; but nevertheless, incorporating that interest into a design won't garner a direct reaction from them.

MySims Kingdom features an expanded and slightly altered interests list, with a total of nine interests available. However, no characters have the Structure interest, although it is still used in quest goals the same as the rest.

The eight interests that characters can have in MySims Kingdom are Cute, Domestic, Elegant, Food, Fun, Nature, Spooky, and Tech. Characters in MySims Kingdom just have one interest, which functions in the same way as the primary interest in the original MySims, but without a secondary interest or dislike.

