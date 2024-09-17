My Time at Evershine shows off a new, mature art-style and DIY features as Kickstarter finally goes live

Just a few days ago, Pathea Games finally revealed what’s next for the My Time At Portia and My Time at Sandrock series, and of course, the third installment will be another open-world simulation game; My Time at Evershine. The sequel looks to be one of Pathea’s most ambitious projects yet, and once again, it’s requesting the support of its fans via Kickstarter to help it reach and exceed the expectations of both the developer and upcoming players.

When it comes to funding its projects, Pathea Games shared that it has a seven to eight million dollar budget for the game (with My Time at Sandrock previously having a $12 million dollar budget altogether, including Kickstarter pledges); the Kickstarter project allows the developer to accrue additional funds from fans who wish to support the game, allowing it to add more and more features to the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a post on Reddit, Pathea Games wrote: “Through developing My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, we've learned a lot and identified areas for improvement. As we're creating the third game, we're using all that experience to enhance not just the content but the overall quality of the game.

“We're confident that My Time at Evershine will be a game you'll love, and we hope you'll continue to support us on this journey."

Judging by a hands-off look at the game, My Time at Evershine is already expanding on its predecessors in many positive ways. Pathea Games takes feedback from reviews and its players seriously, and it’s plain as day to see this in what the developer has planned for its latest project. Perhaps one of the most heavily requested features is the ability to play the story campaign with friends in multiplayer; My Time at Evershine promises this will be a possibility for up to four players.

On top of that, while you’ll still be a builder in My Time at Evershine, as you were in My Time at Sandrock, but you’ll have a lot more power and control over the city as the governor. You’ll be able to DIY your own buildings, recruit settlers, tame different territories and expand your own, all in an effort to defend your people - the Alliance - from the threats of the Duvos Empire. That said, you’ll need to make sure you look after your settlers, too.

My Time at Evershine plans on being more adventurous than its predecessors, providing the player with more autonomy and responsibility, and giving long-time fans new and improved features that they have been asking for. There are’s more romanceable characters, of course, and more notably, a more mature art-style, which is something I am personally overjoyed by.

While it looks as though players will have their work cut out for them in My Time at Evershine, the developer, Pathea Games, seems to have even more on its plate when it comes to the ambitious sequel. Are you looking forward to the latest installment in the My Time series? Let us know.