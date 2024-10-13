Almost 10 years after it first aired, My Hero Academia will be getting its final season in 2025

Sorry to say it, My Hero Academia fans, but your favourite anime is soon coming to an end, as the final season has been announced.

It was only just in August that the My Hero Academia manga ended its 10 year run, but just yesterday it was confirmed that the anime will be coming to an end too. Season seven has been airing over the past few months, with the 21st and final episode of the season airing yesterday, and with that came the announcement that the anime's final season will be broadcast in 2025. That announcement was paired with a very short teaser trailer, which really didn't show anything at all, just with a voiceover of Deku saying "This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes."

At the very least the staff were confirmed for the final season, which includes a number of returning staff members like chief director Kenji Nagasaki, director Naomi Nakayama, script supervisor Yōsuke Kuroda, character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima, and composer Yuki Hayashi. And yes, in case you were wondering, studio Bones will be handling production of the anime once again - he's hoping they bring back some old favourite animators to make the final season a bit extra special.

It's a big weekend overall for US-based My Hero Academia fans, as alongside the season seven finale and the eighth season announcement, the series' latest film My Hero Academia: You're Next was released in cinemas. This non-canon film introduces a mysterious, evil version of All Might, but you'll have to go watch the film to find out what's going on there.

My Hero Academia first started airing way back in 2016, and so far has tallied up 159 episodes - there's not much of the story left from the manga to adapt, though, so don't necessarily expect as lengthy a season as previous years.