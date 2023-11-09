Modern Warfare 3 is here with its arsenal of military weaponry that you can customise to suit you. As ever, some weapons are better than others, and a few of them are establishing themselves as strong contenders for the best weapon to go ahead and killstreak in multiplayer matches with.

Our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout details all the attachments, perks, and equipment you’ll need to turn this simple SMG into a top-tier, close range weapon that can melt through your targets.

MW3 best Rival 9 loadout: best attachments

The Rival 9 is a solid SMG to experiment with in MW3, but it isn’t quite as powerful as the Striker SMG. Here’s a class build that’ll help you get the most out of the weapon, with this particular loadout being partially thanks to Hero.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

For the Rival 9’s muzzle, we’re going to equip the Monolithic Suppressor. This reduces our ADS speed in favour of increasing our recoil control which we’re going to need with this weapon. It will also keep us undetectable on the enemy targets’ map when firing, which is always good for when we want to play more sneakily.

With the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop as our underbarrel, the Rival 9 will get some increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed which will ramp up your mobility. This’ll affect our bullet spread, but that’s not going to matter.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

For the stock, we’re equipping the Bruen Flash V4 Stock which will help our ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint speed even further. It’ll reduce our gun kick control and firing aim stability too, but as we’re focusing on being as fast as possible with the Rival 9, this doesn’t matter too much.

Equipping the Rival Vice Assault Grip for our rear grip will make up for the cons of our other attachments by increasing our gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control. This will make the gun a little easier to control as we run around the map and dash between gunfights. You can also then add a 50 Round Drum for your magazine so you’re able to combat that increase TTK and demolish enemy targets with ease.

MW3 best Rival 9 perks and equipment

Now that our Rival 9 loadout is established and we’ve got a solid SMG in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Primary Weapon 2: You can choose whichever other primary weapon you want to run here, but it’s worth running an AR or sniper to help with any long-range fights. You could also run the Striker SMG here to play around with the two SMGs side by side during a match.

You can choose whichever other primary weapon you want to run here, but it’s worth running an AR or sniper to help with any long-range fights. You could also run the Striker SMG here to play around with the two SMGs side by side during a match. Vest: Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots. You can equip two primary weapons, but won’t be able to equip boots. An ammo and weapon focused vest that deploys you with max ammo and improved reload speed.

Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots. You can equip two primary weapons, but won’t be able to equip boots. An ammo and weapon focused vest that deploys you with max ammo and improved reload speed. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tactical: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the Rival 9 in MW3

To unlock the Rival 9 in MW3, players will need to reach Level 14.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best MCW loadout if you fancy running it down with an assault rifle. If you’d like to try your hand at quick-scoping instead, it’s also worth looking at our best Longbow loadout.