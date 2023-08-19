If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta extended a few hours giving you more time to play Johnny Cage

Johnny is very popular.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Netherrealm Studios has extended the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta by a few hours, giving you more time to play the upcoming title.

Currently running on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the beta was originally set to end on Monday, August 21 at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK, the pre-order beta has been extended to 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Pre-Order Beta Weekend Trailer

This will give you a few more hours to play the game, which is sure to make Johnny Cage fans happy.

The character has proven to be one of the most popular characters to play in the fighting game, with folks all over the internet signing his praises.

Cage looks a bit different this time out, but he is still a powerhouse with his big combo moves, and cool finishing moves with his sunglasses.

Alongside Cage in the beta are the playable characters Kenshi, Kitana, Li Mei, Liu Kang, and Sub-Zero and there are Kameos of Blade, Jax, Kano, and Sony.

The game is set around a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang, and the iconic franchise has been revamped with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the exclusive playable character Shang Tsung no matter which edition they order. The game will also feature downloadable content in the form of Kombat Packs. The first to be released comes with the Kollector's Edition and the Premium Edition of the game, and contains guest characters Homelander, Invincible's Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. Mortal Kombat characters included in the pack are Erma, Quan Chi, and Takeda. It also comes with the Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage skin.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out September 19 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

