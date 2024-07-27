Mortal Kombat 1's next round of characters are half guests again, but Ghostface and Terminator 2's T-1000 are still pretty cool picks

NetherRealm Studios has announced a whole new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 called Khaos Reigns, and it promises more story, as well as six new characters.

If you've been waiting to hear about the next batch of characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1, you're in luck, because a whole bunch of them have been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boom made an appearance at the con to reveal the game's first expansion, as well as the game's next Kombat Pack which revealed all six of its characters. Three of them are Mortal Kombat classics, Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, but the other three will actually be guest characters: Terminator T-1000 from Terminator 2, Ghostface from Scream, and Conan the Barbarian, from, uh Conan the Barbarian.

None of these are likely to be a surprise to any of you, as a datamine from a month back already found evidence of these six characters, but still, it's nice to have them confirmed. You'll also likely be quite happy to hear that Ghostface's iconic voice actor Roger L. Jackson will be reprising his role for the game, as if there could be anyone but him. Robert Patrick is obviously lending his likeness to the T-1000, but he's also returning to voice his character too. Conan the Barbarian will only feature Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness, though, and a voice actor wasn't confirmed.

The expansion will also continue the story with a brand new campaign, described as follows: "When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."

Animalities, a fan-favourite type of finishing move, are also making a return, which will let characters morph into their spirit animal to beat their opponents. This feature will be available for all players for free, and a MK 95 Scorpion skin based on the original 1995 film is available for free already.

You don't have too long to wait until Khaos Reigns, as it's due out this coming September 24 on all platforms.