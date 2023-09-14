Mortal Kombat 1 - all basic fatalities
Here are all the fatalities you can use in Mortal Kombat 1 from the moment you boot the game up.
Mortal Kombat 1 is nearly here, which means we're all excited to check out the variety of new ruthless fatalities usable in game. It's a bit trickier to unlock additional fatalities this time around, especially compared to some of the older games in the series. However, even if you aren't able to invest too much time, there are still plenty for you to try out from the moment you boot the game up.
To help you go on your very own fatality safari, we've written up this quick guide on all the fatalities available from day one. All characters start with one, which you'll be able to find below.
All Mortal Kombat 1 launch fatalities
If you're looking for a list of fatalities automatically unlocked from the moment you boot the game up, you can find them listed out per-character below. It takes a lot of time to unlock all the fatalities, so we'll update this guide with more once we know how to unlock them and their input.
Ashrah
Heavenly Light - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Triangle.
Baraka
Split Decision - Close - Away, Forward, Down, Square.
General Shao
Spin Cycle - Mid - Away, Forward, Down, Square.
Geras
Sand Storm - Mid - Forward, Down, Down, Circle.
Havik
Atomic Heart - Close - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.
Johnny Cage
Hollywood Walk of Pain - Close - Forward, Away, Down, Triangle.
Kenshi
Blended - Close - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.
Kitana
Royal Blender - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.
Kung Lao
Lao'd and Clear - Mid - Away, Forward, Away, Circle.
Li Mei
Roman Candle - Close - Toward, Away, Toward, Cross.
Liu Kang
double Dragon - Close - Down, Forward, Away, Circle.
Mileena
Appetizer - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Square.
Squiggly Diggly - Away - Square, Square, Forward, Cross, Triangle.
Nitara
Vaeternus KomBAT - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Square.
Raiden
The Storm's Arrival - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Triangle.
Rain
The Red Sea - Close - Down, Down, Away, Circle.
Reiko
The Impaler - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Triangle.
Reptile
Indigestion - Mid - Forward, Away, Down, Circle.
Scorpion
Eye-Palling Victory - Mid - Down, Forward, Away, Right Trigger.
Shang Tsung
Side Effects - Close - Away, Down, Down, Circle.
Sindel
Hair Comes Trouble - Mid - Down, Away, Down, Square.
Smoke
Hazed and Infused - Any - Away, Forward, Down, Square.
Sub Zero
Hairline Fracture - Any - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.
Tanya
Helping Hands - Close - Down, Away, Down, Cross.
As mentioned previously, there are plenty more fatalities to unlock through playing the game and grinding out character XP. We'll update this article when information on these other finishing moves is avaialable.
