BLOODY MURDER

Mortal Kombat 1 - all basic fatalities

Here are all the fatalities you can use in Mortal Kombat 1 from the moment you boot the game up.

Sindel fatality header
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1 is nearly here, which means we're all excited to check out the variety of new ruthless fatalities usable in game. It's a bit trickier to unlock additional fatalities this time around, especially compared to some of the older games in the series. However, even if you aren't able to invest too much time, there are still plenty for you to try out from the moment you boot the game up.

To help you go on your very own fatality safari, we've written up this quick guide on all the fatalities available from day one. All characters start with one, which you'll be able to find below.

All Mortal Kombat 1 launch fatalities

If you're looking for a list of fatalities automatically unlocked from the moment you boot the game up, you can find them listed out per-character below. It takes a lot of time to unlock all the fatalities, so we'll update this guide with more once we know how to unlock them and their input.

Ashrah

Ashrah in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Heavenly Light - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Triangle.

Baraka

Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Split Decision - Close - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

General Shao

General Shao in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Spin Cycle - Mid - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

Geras

Geras in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Sand Storm - Mid - Forward, Down, Down, Circle.

Havik

Havik in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Atomic Heart - Close - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.

Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Hollywood Walk of Pain - Close - Forward, Away, Down, Triangle.

Kenshi

Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Blended - Close - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.

Kitana

Kitana in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Royal Blender - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.

Kung Lao

Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 1 photo mode
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Lao'd and Clear - Mid - Away, Forward, Away, Circle.

Li Mei

Li Mei in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Roman Candle - Close - Toward, Away, Toward, Cross.

Liu Kang

Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

double Dragon - Close - Down, Forward, Away, Circle.

Mileena

Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Appetizer - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Square.

Squiggly Diggly - Away - Square, Square, Forward, Cross, Triangle.

Nitara

Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Vaeternus KomBAT - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Square.

Raiden

Raiden in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

The Storm's Arrival - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Triangle.

Rain

Rain in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

The Red Sea - Close - Down, Down, Away, Circle.

Reiko

Reiko in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

The Impaler - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Triangle.

Reptile

Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Indigestion - Mid - Forward, Away, Down, Circle.

Scorpion

Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Eye-Palling Victory - Mid - Down, Forward, Away, Right Trigger.

Shang Tsung

Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Side Effects - Close - Away, Down, Down, Circle.

Sindel

Sindel in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Hair Comes Trouble - Mid - Down, Away, Down, Square.

Smoke

Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Hazed and Infused - Any - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

Sub Zero

Sub Zero in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Hairline Fracture - Any - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.

Tanya

Tanya in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Helping Hands - Close - Down, Away, Down, Cross.

As mentioned previously, there are plenty more fatalities to unlock through playing the game and grinding out character XP. We'll update this article when information on these other finishing moves is avaialable.

While you're here, why not check out our Mortal Kombat 1 review!

