Mortal Kombat 1 - all basic fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 is nearly here, which means we're all excited to check out the variety of new ruthless fatalities usable in game. It's a bit trickier to unlock additional fatalities this time around, especially compared to some of the older games in the series. However, even if you aren't able to invest too much time, there are still plenty for you to try out from the moment you boot the game up.

To help you go on your very own fatality safari, we've written up this quick guide on all the fatalities available from day one. All characters start with one, which you'll be able to find below.

All Mortal Kombat 1 launch fatalities

If you're looking for a list of fatalities automatically unlocked from the moment you boot the game up, you can find them listed out per-character below. It takes a lot of time to unlock all the fatalities, so we'll update this guide with more once we know how to unlock them and their input.

Ashrah

Heavenly Light - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Triangle.

Baraka

Split Decision - Close - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

General Shao

Spin Cycle - Mid - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

Geras

Sand Storm - Mid - Forward, Down, Down, Circle.

Havik

Atomic Heart - Close - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.

Johnny Cage

Hollywood Walk of Pain - Close - Forward, Away, Down, Triangle.

Kenshi

Blended - Close - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.

Kitana

Royal Blender - Mid - Down, Forward, Down, Circle.

Kung Lao

Lao'd and Clear - Mid - Away, Forward, Away, Circle.

Li Mei

Roman Candle - Close - Toward, Away, Toward, Cross.

Liu Kang

double Dragon - Close - Down, Forward, Away, Circle.

Mileena

Appetizer - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Square.

Squiggly Diggly - Away - Square, Square, Forward, Cross, Triangle.

Nitara

Vaeternus KomBAT - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Square.

Raiden

The Storm's Arrival - Close - Away, Forward, Away, Triangle.

Rain

The Red Sea - Close - Down, Down, Away, Circle.

Reiko

The Impaler - Mid - Down, Down, Away, Triangle.

Reptile

Indigestion - Mid - Forward, Away, Down, Circle.

Scorpion

Eye-Palling Victory - Mid - Down, Forward, Away, Right Trigger.

Shang Tsung

Side Effects - Close - Away, Down, Down, Circle.

Sindel

Hair Comes Trouble - Mid - Down, Away, Down, Square.

Smoke

Hazed and Infused - Any - Away, Forward, Down, Square.

Sub Zero

Hairline Fracture - Any - Forward, Down, Down, Triangle.

Tanya

Helping Hands - Close - Down, Away, Down, Cross.

As mentioned previously, there are plenty more fatalities to unlock through playing the game and grinding out character XP. We'll update this article when information on these other finishing moves is avaialable.

