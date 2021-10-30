Earlier this week, rumors regarding an in-development Warner Bros. game were posted online. Said to be called Multiversus, the game is a Smash Bros-style title that pits famous characters against each other.

Word of the game first appeared on Reddit and the information was verified by GamesBeat journalist, and someone who sports an awesome head of hair, Jeff Grubb.

A day or so later, a video of the game was posted online with Warner quickly issued a copyright notice, pretty much confirming the rumor. Images of the game’s select screen also leaked online, and then information regarding a trademark filed by Warner for Multiversus back in September appeared, further confirming the game’s existence.

Today, more information has leaked and it regards characters appearing in the game along with a document showing a couple of stages along with controller and KBM mapping (thanks, Resetera).

Fighters reportedly include characters from all sorts of media such as Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf, Mad Max, Arya from Game of Thrones, Tom and Jerry, Fred Flintstone, Johnny Bravo, Batman, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, and Rick from Rick and Morty. Some of the characters are also said to have alternative looks. Think Pickle Rick, and Pirate Tom & Jerry.

It’s stated that future characters will be sold as DLC and Lebron James could be one of the first.

For some reason, along with Smash, the game sounds a bit to us like Super Power Beat Down where famous characters across movies, comics, and cartoons fight each other. Gandalf vs Darth Vader is just one that comes to mind. It’s not going to be anything like that, obviously, but characters from various mediums fighting each other just brought the comedic web series to mind is all.

Anyway, going back to the leaks, stages shown in the leaked document include Finn and Jake’s treehouse and the Get Schwifty stage (Disqualified!) from Rick and Morty. Both stages show Wonder Woman and Galdalf at separate ends, likely getting prepped to fight one another.

The developer of Multiversus is unknown, and Warner has yet to announce the game, but it may do so soon considering information on it is dripping worse than water from our kitchen faucet.