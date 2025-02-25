Want Moon Knight season 2? Well, you're probably not getting it, so I guess you just shouldn't trust Marvel's post credits scenes any more

Despite clearly setting things up for one, it sounds like Marvel's Moon Knight won't get a season 2 any time soon.

Moon Knight, like pretty much every single Marvel project under the sun, ended with a post credits scene, notably introducing Jake Lockley, one of the titular character's system members that had seemingly been teased throughout the first season. It was an obvious setup for a second season, except in a recent interview Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has essentially confirmed that one isn't going to happen.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Winderbaum explained, "So, I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. "And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Moon Knight is yet to make a proper appearance in another MCU project since the first season aired in 2022, though Oscar Isaac did reprise the role in voice over form for the last season of Marvel's What If…? last year. Obviously Winderbaum noted that Marvel has plans for Moon Knight, but honestly at this point you have to wonder why they're still bothering with post credits scenes at all when so many of them just haven't had a follow-up of any kind.

It's clearly massively backfired for them with the Kang setups that they've since abandoned due to actor Jonathon Majors' conviction, and even with films like the Eternals that set up Blade have proven to be a mess too. Perhaps it's time to retire the post credits scene before it's too late (even though arguably it already is).