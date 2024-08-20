Monster Hunter Wilds third trailer is just so tasty: rose spiders, thunder birds, and the series' most detailed hub yet - are you sold yet?

Come on, watch this trailer below and tell me that it doens't look like on the most exciting, weird, and varied games you've seen come out of Capcom? Monster Hunter Wilds may not yet have a release date, but the game is looking better than ever. Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the next big Monster Hunter release is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC in 2025 - and it's already looking like GOTY material.

This brand-new gameplay trailer shows off a few new monsters, including the 'apex' beast for the new game, which is some sort of massive thunder bird that can fold armor plates over its face and lob massive slugs of electricity at you. And you thought Zinogre was a pain in the arse...

Better than that, we've also go a huge new rose spider that seems designed purely to show off how gorgeous the RE Engine can make textures look; its fluffy back end and the soft lighting on its rose petal back is absurd. I cannot wait to see what its armor looks like - I just hope the abilities on it are decent.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the past few weeks along, the Monster Hunter Wilds social media platforms have been hosting videos on the various weapons that'll be in the game. People are absolutely fiending for this one, and for good reason - if you've ever seen a lance main say 'aww yeah!' because you can poke and block again, you'll understand why.

As for how the Monster Hunter Wilds plays, we previewed it earlier this year and came away thoroughly impressed. It's a lot more of that juicy goodness from Monster Hunter World, albeit with a drastic setting shift and a scattering of improvements that make the whole package that much more enticing.

What did you think of this new trailer? And what about that release date! Let us know all your impressions below!