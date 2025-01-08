The Monster Hunter Wilds beta is coming back with two sessions next month, and there'll be new content - but no performance upgrades

Capcom has today announced what a lot of us Monster Hunter Wilds fans expected: the game is going to return to our PCs and consoles one last time ahead of the big launch in late February. Well, the open beta will, anyway.

Just before the end of last year, the publisher hinted at this being a possibility, and today, we got a proper announcement of what to expect, and when it’s going to take place.

Unlike the first Monster Hunter Wilds open beta, this next one won’t have any platform exclusivity. The second open beta will take place over two weekends, both of which will be available across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. You’re not going to need PlayStation Plus or Game Pass Core memberships to play, either.

The second open beta includes all content in the November test, but Capcom is also adding in Gypceros, a monster longtime fans should know well. There’ll also be new content that the publisher isn’t revealing right now, so that could be another monster to take on.

Here’s the schedule of the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta 2:

Thursday, February 6 at 7pm PT, 10pm ET, 3am UK (Friday) . It will be available until those same times on Sunday, February 9 .

at . It will be available until those same times on . The beta returns the weekend after that for its final session, taking place Thursday, February 13 at 7pm PT, 10pm ET, 3am UK (Friday). It will wrap up on Sunday, February 16 at the same times.

If you never took part in the November open beta, you should also look forward to accessing the highly-detailed character creator, and the early part of the story that introduces your first monster hunt - Doshaguma. If you did play the first beta, the character you spent longer than you thought you would creating will be available in the upcoming open beta. This also goes for the full version, so you may as well perfect your Hunter now.

Capcom is also offering a new set of rewards for players who take part in this beta. You’ll receive a cosmetic pendant, as well as an item pack that includes a few useful consumables like Raw Meat, Traps, Barrel Bombs, Flash/Dung Pods, and some Armor Spheres.

If there’s any bad news in this it’s that we’re sadly not going to get any of the performance improvements, gameplay tweaks, or the hitstop/animation fixes the Monster Hunter team discussed late last year following beta feedback.

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of several major RPGs coming out in February. It’s technically going to arrive much later into the month than Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, or Avowed, but it is arguably the one with the biggest potential to rule the month.

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives February 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.