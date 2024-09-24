This is not a drill, we've finally got the Monster Hunter Wilds release date trailer

Everyone take a seat and brace yourself. We've finally got a release date for Monster Hunter Wilds! The latest big release from Capcom is set to launch worldwide on February 28, 2025.

This info came from the Sony State of Play livestream that just concluded. Via a fancy new trailer blending new gameplay peaks as well as a narrative tease of what we can expect come next year, we've got a pretty good idea of what the deal is with Wilds at this point. You can watch the trailer yourself below!

Starting with gameplay, we get some new monsters shown off that'll make for good hunting, some fishing, some teamwork via explosive barrel throwing, and some nifty environmental interactions as the play pulls a cliff down on top of a monster. It all looks stellar, carrying on the trend of prior gameplay trailers.

When it comes to the cinematic side of the trailer things get interesting. We glimpses of what appears to be the main antagonistic monster, "The White Wraith", although it's largely obscured by shadow. Some of the characters seem determined to take down this particular monster, so we have what looks like a main narrative arc on show here. Interesting stuff.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With this trailer, we've only got a few months to wait until we can find out for ourselves. Are you excited to try out Monster Hunter Wilds? If so, let us know down below, as well as whether or not you're booking any holiday off for the occasion. I might!