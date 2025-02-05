The Monster Hunter Wilds PC benchmark tool may be the final proof you need that the full game will run better than the beta

One of the “apps” topping the Steam most played charts right now is the just-released benchmark tool for Monster Hunter Wilds. The new testing suite arrived overnight, following the Capcom Spotlight livestream, where the publisher also shared even more details about the upcoming game, as well as the next beta.

The tool is pretty straightforward, and you should know what to do if you’ve used any of those before on PC, but it’s especially interesting because of its release timing.

The reason being is that tomorrow, February 6, begins the first of two sessions of the second Monster Hunter Wilds beta. Unfortunately, while the benchmark is based on final/launch code, the beta will not be. In other words, you’re likely to get better performance in the benchmark than the beta.

The beta being out of date is something Capcom warned players about in January when it confirmed it’s bringing it back. This is pretty much the same build most of us got to play last year, but it does come with a few extras.

Alongside the introductory story/Doshaguma fight, you’ll also have the opportunity to challenge Gypceros. The even bigger news is that there’s an advanced quest that will pit you against the Wilds flagship monster, Arkveld.

Capcom also added a training area to this beta, as well as the ability to create private lobbies. Monster Hunter Wilds supports cross-play, and the feature will be present in the beta. You’ll also be able to start your solo adventure in online mode, which allows others to join your hunt when you shoot up a flare - the best of both worlds.

The first session of the second open beta will be available until Sunday, February 9. It will return for one final chance on Thursday, February 13 and go away forever on Sunday, February 16. Your progress won’t carry over to the full version, but your created character will - so better spend an hour or so perfecting it (and your Palico) now before the full game is out.

Monster Hunter games are known for offering players a challenge, but Wilds is streamlining much of that gameplay flow, to the point that you’d have to wonder if there’s room for some sort of Stardew Valley-style spin-off.