Hey Monster Hunter fans, a new Capcom Spotlight stream will have a few more crumbs of Wilds for you ahead of launch

If you're absolutely fiending for Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll likely know that the game is set to release on February 28. But, if the wait is just too unbearable, a hot new Capcom Spotlight stream might be exactly what you need to tide you over.

This Capcom Spotlight stream, announced overnight, is set to take place on February 4 at 2PM PST / 5PM EST / 10PM GMT / 11PM CEST. It will feature all of Capcom's incoming releases including Monster Hunter Wilds, Onimusha Way of the Sword, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, and the Capcom Fighting Collection. So if you're an action or fighting game fan it's worth checking out too!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So what has been stated officially on what we can expect to see? Well, all that's been said is it's "all the latest info", so basically an update on some things we don't know. Maybe a new monster or two, maybe a new feature showcase, or perhaps just an update on how the team is doing now we're less than a month out. Who knows. But, even so, given we don't know for certain what will be there, it's worth tuning in just in case Capcom reveals something really juicy.

It's also worth noting that we know that the Monster Hunter section will take place at the end of the showcase, so if you're only interesting in Monster Hunter Wilds it might be worth tuning in a little later. But also, hey, Capcom has been killing it lately. Why not settle down with some food and drink and check out things outside your usual wheelhouse?

Will you be tuning in? Let us know below!