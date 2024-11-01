Don't worry, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta might serve you eyeless NPC and angry blob nightmare fuel, but the full game shouldn't haunt your dreams

The Monster Hunter Wilds beta has being doing very well in terms of attracting players so far, but plenty of those folks seem like they might now be in danger of wetting the bed - either in fear or amusement - after encountering some graphical glitch nightmare fuel that makes the game not look like one you're planning on playing in 2025.

Upon loading in, a bunch of folks on the Monster Hunter subreddit have been sharing clips of these issues seeing NPCs revert to almost-2D eyeless texture form - which as you can imagine makes conversations interesting - and monsters simply being giant angry blobs that you're hunting, as if you're clearing up after a toddler that's gone nuts with some Play-Doh (silly putty, I think, if you're from across the pond).

You can just check out some of the posts embedded throughout this article if you want a taste of what it's been like for these folks, as they've navigated a realm that's a lovely mix of sharp, realstic visuals and abstract existential dread. To be fair, if you've signed up to hunt some monsters, you need to be ready for anything.

Anyway, the good news is that Capcom's already on the case, suggesting that it's ensuring the final release build of the game should be less prone to stuff like this, and providing folks with troubleshooting steps to follow in order to help them have a less weird beta experience.

"The issue of afterimage noise occurring in certain environments when Frame Generation is enabled will be fixed in the full game, which is already in a more improved state compared to the beta test," the developer wrote in a tweet, with some other issues also being noted alongside steps to try in a troubleshooting guide it's posted on Steam.

If you're after some more Monster Hunter goodness, you can read some of our words previewing Wilds, and outlining why what Capcom's done with armour in terms gender is cool.