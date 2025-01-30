Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards

All the rewards from the Winter Games event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Winter Games event showing the Monopoly mascot at an Olympics Opening Ceremony-style event.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Monopoly Go players that need help with the latest Peg-E event should check out Winter Games.

This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday January 29 2025, offers a variety of rewards including currency that can be used in the Peg-E mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer though you need to be quick, as it ends on Friday January 31 2025.

If you're about to play through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Winter Games Rewards

The objective of the Winter Games event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 16,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Peg-E currency
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Sticker packs
5 50 50 Dice Rolls
6 30 Peg-E currency
7 35 Sticker pack
8 40 40 Dice Rolls
9 50 Peg-E currency
10 160 150 Dice Rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 Dice Rolls
13 65 Peg-E currency
14 80 Sticker pack
15 425 375 Dice Rolls
16 70 Peg-E currency
17 80 70 Dice Rolls
18 85 Limited-time boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 Dice Rolls
21 100 Peg-E currency
22 115 95 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 Peg-E currency
25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker pack
27 150 Peg-E currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 Dice Rolls
30 180 Peg-E currency
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 Dice Rolls
33 160 Limited-time boost
34 230 Cash
35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls
36 250 Peg-E currency
37 300 200 Dice Rolls
38 450 Sticker pack
39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 Peg-E currency
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls
44 350 Limited-time boost
45 450 Peg-E currency
46 575 350 Dice Rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls
49 550 Peg-E currency
50 450 Limited-time boost
51 650 Cash
52 1,800 Sticker pack
53 700 Peg-E currency
54 825 500 Dice Rolls
55 950 Cash
56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls
57 500 Limited-time boost
58 800 375 Dice Rolls
59 950 Cash
60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls
61 1,500 Cash
62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls and sticker pack

Thanks go to the Monopoly Go Wiki for listing all of the rewards in the Winter Games event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Winter Games event. If you need more help with the hugely popular iOS and Android app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

