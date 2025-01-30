Monopoly Go players that need help with the latest Peg-E event should check out Winter Games.

This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday January 29 2025, offers a variety of rewards including currency that can be used in the Peg-E mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer though you need to be quick, as it ends on Friday January 31 2025.

If you're about to play through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Winter Games Rewards

The objective of the Winter Games event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 16,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Peg-E currency 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker packs 5 50 50 Dice Rolls 6 30 Peg-E currency 7 35 Sticker pack 8 40 40 Dice Rolls 9 50 Peg-E currency 10 160 150 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 Dice Rolls 13 65 Peg-E currency 14 80 Sticker pack 15 425 375 Dice Rolls 16 70 Peg-E currency 17 80 70 Dice Rolls 18 85 Limited-time boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 Dice Rolls 21 100 Peg-E currency 22 115 95 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 Peg-E currency 25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker pack 27 150 Peg-E currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 Dice Rolls 30 180 Peg-E currency 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 Dice Rolls 33 160 Limited-time boost 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls 36 250 Peg-E currency 37 300 200 Dice Rolls 38 450 Sticker pack 39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 Peg-E currency 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls 44 350 Limited-time boost 45 450 Peg-E currency 46 575 350 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 Peg-E currency 50 450 Limited-time boost 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Sticker pack 53 700 Peg-E currency 54 825 500 Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash 56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls 57 500 Limited-time boost 58 800 375 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls and sticker pack

Thanks go to the Monopoly Go Wiki for listing all of the rewards in the Winter Games event.

