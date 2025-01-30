Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards
All the rewards from the Winter Games event.
Monopoly Go players that need help with the latest Peg-E event should check out Winter Games.
This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday January 29 2025, offers a variety of rewards including currency that can be used in the Peg-E mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer though you need to be quick, as it ends on Friday January 31 2025.
If you're about to play through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards and how you can unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Winter Games Rewards
The objective of the Winter Games event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 16,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Peg-E currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|50 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Peg-E currency
|7
|35
|Sticker pack
|8
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Peg-E currency
|10
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Peg-E currency
|14
|80
|Sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Peg-E currency
|17
|80
|70 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Peg-E currency
|22
|115
|95 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Peg-E currency
|25
|1,150
|925 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker pack
|27
|150
|Peg-E currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Peg-E currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Peg-E currency
|37
|300
|200 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|925 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Peg-E currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Peg-E currency
|46
|575
|350 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,650 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Peg-E currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker pack
|53
|700
|Peg-E currency
|54
|825
|500 Dice Rolls
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4,500
|2,200 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|375 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|625 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls and sticker pack
Thanks go to the Monopoly Go Wiki for listing all of the rewards in the Winter Games event.
