Monopoly Go players have a new Partner Event to try out called Sweet Partners.

The Valentine's Day-themed day event launched on Wednesday 12 February 2025, and runs through the big celebration of love, ending on Monday 17 February 2025. Plenty of rewards are on offer including an exclusive token, dice rolls and some emojis.

If you're thinking of partnering up and playing through the event, then here are all the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners rewards.

How does the Sweet Partners event work?

In the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event you need to team-up with other players to build four landmarks in the center of the board. You can join forces with your in-game friends, or strangers, to do this.

To build these landmarks, you first of all need to collect currency for the Sweet Partners event, which looks like a pink, heart icon. You can get this currency by playing other events, from Quick Wins and by claiming the free gift in the Monopoly Go in-game Store. The currency you collect can then be used to spin the Partner Wheel, which lets you claim the points needed you need to build each landmark.

The people you have teamed up with together contribute towards collecting the amount of points you need to build each landmark. As you get closer to completing each landmark you will pass certain checkpoints, where rewards will be awarded depending on the total amount of points you have collected so far. There is also a Grand Prize which is unlocked when all four landmarks have been built.

Image credit: Scopely

Monopoly Go Sweet Partners Rewards

Here are the rewards you get for completing each landmark in the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event:

Tier Points Needed Reward 1 2,500 200 Dice Rolls 2 6,000 Cash 3 13,000 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Limited-Time Boost 4 26,500 300-500 Dice Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, Limited-Time Boost 5 32,000 400-600 Dice Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack, Cash, Limited-Time Boost

Once you have completed building all four landmarks, you will be able to claim the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners Grand Prize which includes:

5,000 Dice Rolls

A Wild Sticker

The Lovey Gummy Token

Three Valentine's Day Emojis

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners Event.

Image credit: Scopely

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event. For more help with Scopely's popular Android and iOS app, head to our pages on the next Golden Blitz event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a list of all the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match rewards, which is another Valentine's Day event that offers plenty of Partner Event currency.