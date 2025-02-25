Monopoly Go players have a new Treasures event to try out this week called Roll Treasures.

The event, which launched on Monday 24 February 2025, offers a dozen reward tiers that can be unlocked by finding buried treasure in the digging mini-game. If players get every single reward in Roll Treasures they'll claim thousands of dice rolls, along with sticker packs and limited-time boosts. If you want to unlock all the rewards available in the event you need to be quick though as it ends on Wednesday 26 February 2025.

If you're thinking of trying it out for yourself, then here's a list of the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards

If you unlock everything the Roll Treasures event had to offer you will be able to claim up to 4,500 dice rolls.

Here's all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event:

Event Level Pickaxes Needed Reward 1 2 50 Dice Rolls 2 5 200 Dice Rolls 3 12 50-100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Pickaxes 4 13 180-500 Dice Rolls 5 10 Pickaxes, Sticker Pack, Cash 6 11 250 Dice Rolls 7 12 50-150 Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, Cash 8 10 400-1,000 Dice Rolls 9 16 Pickaxes, Sticker Pack, Cash 10 11 250 Dice Rolls 11 14 Limited-Time Boost 12 16 1,000-2,000 Dice Rolls, Limited-Time Boost

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards available in the Roll Treasures event.

How to play Roll Treasures

Image credit: Scopely / VG247

To play Roll Treasures, you need to collect the currency needed to take turns on the event's archaeology-themed mini-game. Each token lets you dig up a square on a grid to find the treasure buried underneath.

You can get the currency needed to play Roll Treasures from Quick Wins and other events. The Captain's Quest event that ends on Wednesday 26 February 2025 offers the tokens that lets you take turns on Roll Treasures, as does the Barrel Roll tournament which ends on Tuesday 25 February 2025.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event. If you need more help with the hugely popular app, head to our pages on when is the next Monopoly Go Partner Event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a page that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.