Monopoly Go players can claim dozens of rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.

The latest Monopoly Go event launched on Thursday January 16 2025, and lets players unlock plenty of freebies including dice rolls, cash and stickers. You need to be quick though to get everything Rich Exhibit has to offer as it ends on Saturday 18 January 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit Rewards

The objective of the Rich Exhibit event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Treasures event currency 2 10 20 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker packs 5 50 40 Dice Rolls 6 30 Treasures event currency 7 35 Sticker packs 8 40 35 Dice Rolls 9 50 Treasures event currency 10 160 125 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 45 Dice Rolls 13 65 Treasures event currency 14 80 Sticker packs 15 425 300 Dice Rolls 16 70 Treasures event currency 17 80 50 Dice Rolls 18 85 Limited-time boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 450 Dice Rolls 21 100 Treasures event currency 22 115 80 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 Treasures event currency 25 1,150 725 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker packs 27 150 Treasures event currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 450 Dice Rolls 30 180 Treasures event currency 31 190 Cash 32 210 125 Dice Rolls 33 160 Limited-time boost 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 900 Dice Rolls 36 250 Treasures event currency 37 300 175 Dice Rolls 38 450 Sticker packs 39 1,350 750 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 Treasures event currency 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,200 Dice Rolls 44 350 Limited-time boost 45 450 Treasures event currency 46 575 300 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,475 Dice Rolls 49 550 Treasures event currency 50 450 Limited-time boost 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Sticker packs 53 700 Treasures event currency 54 825 Cash 55 950 450 Dice Rolls 56 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 57 500 Limited-time boost 58 800 350 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 575 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.

