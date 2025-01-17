Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards
All the rewards you can get from the Rich Exhibit event.
Monopoly Go players can claim dozens of rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.
The latest Monopoly Go event launched on Thursday January 16 2025, and lets players unlock plenty of freebies including dice rolls, cash and stickers. You need to be quick though to get everything Rich Exhibit has to offer as it ends on Saturday 18 January 2025.
If you're thinking of playing through the event, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards and how you can unlock every single one.
Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit Rewards
The objective of the Rich Exhibit event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Treasures event currency
|2
|10
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|40 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Treasures event currency
|7
|35
|Sticker packs
|8
|40
|35 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Treasures event currency
|10
|160
|125 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|45 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Treasures event currency
|14
|80
|Sticker packs
|15
|425
|300 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Treasures event currency
|17
|80
|50 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|450 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Treasures event currency
|22
|115
|80 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Treasures event currency
|25
|1,150
|725 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Treasures event currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|450 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Treasures event currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|125 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|900 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Treasures event currency
|37
|300
|175 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker packs
|39
|1,350
|750 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Treasures event currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Treasures event currency
|46
|575
|300 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,475 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Treasures event currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker packs
|53
|700
|Treasures event currency
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|450 Dice Rolls
|56
|4,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|350 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|575 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.
That's a wrap for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Rich Exhibit event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular mobile app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.