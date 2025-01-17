Skip to main content

Monopoly Go players can claim dozens of rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.

The latest Monopoly Go event launched on Thursday January 16 2025, and lets players unlock plenty of freebies including dice rolls, cash and stickers. You need to be quick though to get everything Rich Exhibit has to offer as it ends on Saturday 18 January 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit Rewards

The objective of the Rich Exhibit event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Treasures event currency
2 10 20 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Sticker packs
5 50 40 Dice Rolls
6 30 Treasures event currency
7 35 Sticker packs
8 40 35 Dice Rolls
9 50 Treasures event currency
10 160 125 Dice Rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 45 Dice Rolls
13 65 Treasures event currency
14 80 Sticker packs
15 425 300 Dice Rolls
16 70 Treasures event currency
17 80 50 Dice Rolls
18 85 Limited-time boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 450 Dice Rolls
21 100 Treasures event currency
22 115 80 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 Treasures event currency
25 1,150 725 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker packs
27 150 Treasures event currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 450 Dice Rolls
30 180 Treasures event currency
31 190 Cash
32 210 125 Dice Rolls
33 160 Limited-time boost
34 230 Cash
35 1,500 900 Dice Rolls
36 250 Treasures event currency
37 300 175 Dice Rolls
38 450 Sticker packs
39 1,350 750 Dice Rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 Treasures event currency
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1,200 Dice Rolls
44 350 Limited-time boost
45 450 Treasures event currency
46 575 300 Dice Rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3,000 1,475 Dice Rolls
49 550 Treasures event currency
50 450 Limited-time boost
51 650 Cash
52 1,800 Sticker packs
53 700 Treasures event currency
54 825 Cash
55 950 450 Dice Rolls
56 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls
57 500 Limited-time boost
58 800 350 Dice Rolls
59 950 Cash
60 1,400 575 Dice Rolls
61 1,500 Cash
62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Rich Exhibit event.

That's a wrap for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Rich Exhibit event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular mobile app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

