Monopoly Go Polar Park rewards
How to unlock all of the rewards from the Polar Park event.
Monopoly Go players in need of extra dice rolls should check out the newly launched Polar Park event.
The latest Monopoly Go event launched on Friday January 24 2025 and if you unlock all the reward tiers it has to offer you'll get almost 20,000 extra rolls. The event also offers plenty of currency you can use for the new Monopoly Go Partner Event.
If you're thinking of jumping in and trying to get everything the event has to offer, then here are all of the Monopoly Go Polar Park rewards and how you can claim each one.
Monopoly Go Polar Park Rewards
The objective of the Polar Park event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event before it ends on Wednesday January 29 2025 they'll get 18,855 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Polar Park event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Partner Event currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker packs
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Partner Event currency
|6
|25
|Sticker packs
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Partner Event currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Partner Event currency
|12
|50
|Sticker packs
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Partner Event currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Partner Event currency
|19
|90
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Partner Event currency
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Partner Event currency
|24
|130
|Sticker packs
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Partner Event currency
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Partner Event currency
|34
|450
|Sticker packs
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Partner Event currency
|39
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Partner Event currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker packs
|46
|1,400
|Partner Event currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls and sticker packs
Thanks to the Monopoly Go Wiki for listing all the rewards in the Polar Park event.
That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event. If you need more help with the popular Android and iOS app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.