Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Polar Park rewards

How to unlock all of the rewards from the Polar Park event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Polar Park event showing the Monopoly mascot wearing warm winter clothes outside a park entrance.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributing Guides Writer
Published on

Monopoly Go players in need of extra dice rolls should check out the newly launched Polar Park event.

The latest Monopoly Go event launched on Friday January 24 2025 and if you unlock all the reward tiers it has to offer you'll get almost 20,000 extra rolls. The event also offers plenty of currency you can use for the new Monopoly Go Partner Event.

If you're thinking of jumping in and trying to get everything the event has to offer, then here are all of the Monopoly Go Polar Park rewards and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Polar Park Rewards

The objective of the Polar Park event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event before it ends on Wednesday January 29 2025 they'll get 18,855 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Polar Park event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Partner Event currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Sticker packs
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Partner Event currency
6 25 Sticker packs
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Partner Event currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Partner Event currency
12 50 Sticker packs
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Partner Event currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 Dice Rolls
18 80 Partner Event currency
19 90 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Partner Event currency
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Partner Event currency
24 130 Sticker packs
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Partner Event currency
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 Dice Rolls
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Cash
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Partner Event currency
34 450 Sticker packs
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 550 Cash
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Partner Event currency
39 650 500 Dice Rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Partner Event currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Sticker packs
46 1,400 Partner Event currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,000 Limited-time boost
49 1,500 Cash
50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls and sticker packs

Thanks to the Monopoly Go Wiki for listing all the rewards in the Polar Park event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event. If you need more help with the popular Android and iOS app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

Read this next