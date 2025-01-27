Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Plush Parade rewards

All the rewards you can get from the Plush Parade event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event showing a character taking a picture of some cute, plushie-like creatures.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributing Guides Writer
Published on

Monopoly Go players who need a hand with the latest Partner Event should check out Plush Parade.

This brand new event launched on Sunday January 26 2025 and offers dozens of rewards, including extra dice rolls and currency that can be used in the ongoing Plushie Partners event. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer, you need to be quick as it ends on Wednesday January 2025.

If you're thinking of jumping in then we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Plush Parade rewards and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Plush Parade Rewards

The objective of the Plush Parade event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Partner Event currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Sticker packs
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Partner Event currency
6 25 Sticker packs
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Partner Event currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Partner Event currency
12 50 Sticker packs
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Partner Event currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 Dice Rolls
18 80 Partner Event currency
19 90 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Partner Event currency
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Partner Event currency
24 130 Sticker packs
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Partner Event currency
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 Dice Rolls
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Cash
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Partner Event currency
34 450 Sticker packs
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 550 Cash
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Partner Event currency
39 650 500 Dice Rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Partner Event currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Sticker packs
46 1,400 Partner Event currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,000 Limited-time boost
49 1,500 Cash
50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards available in the Plush Parade event.

That's a wrap for our guide to the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular app, head to our pages on the next Golden Blitz event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

