Monopoly Go players who need a hand with the latest Partner Event should check out Plush Parade.

This brand new event launched on Sunday January 26 2025 and offers dozens of rewards, including extra dice rolls and currency that can be used in the ongoing Plushie Partners event. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer, you need to be quick as it ends on Wednesday January 2025.

If you're thinking of jumping in then we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Plush Parade rewards and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Plush Parade Rewards

The objective of the Plush Parade event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Partner Event currency 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker packs 4 40 45 Dice Rolls 5 20 Partner Event currency 6 25 Sticker packs 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 Partner Event currency 9 160 150 Dice Rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 Partner Event currency 12 50 Sticker packs 13 350 350 Dice Rolls 14 40 Partner Event currency 15 60 Limited-time boost 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice Rolls 18 80 Partner Event currency 19 90 100 Dice Rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 Partner Event currency 22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 23 120 Partner Event currency 24 130 Sticker packs 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice Rolls 27 150 Partner Event currency 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice Rolls 30 220 Limited-time boost 31 275 Cash 32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 Partner Event currency 34 450 Sticker packs 35 850 700 Dice Rolls 36 550 Cash 37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 500 Partner Event currency 39 650 500 Dice Rolls 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 42 700 Partner Event currency 43 900 Limited-time boost 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Sticker packs 46 1,400 Partner Event currency 47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls 48 1,000 Limited-time boost 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards available in the Plush Parade event.

