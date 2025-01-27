Monopoly Go Plush Parade rewards
All the rewards you can get from the Plush Parade event.
Monopoly Go players who need a hand with the latest Partner Event should check out Plush Parade.
This brand new event launched on Sunday January 26 2025 and offers dozens of rewards, including extra dice rolls and currency that can be used in the ongoing Plushie Partners event. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer, you need to be quick as it ends on Wednesday January 2025.
If you're thinking of jumping in then we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Plush Parade rewards and how you can claim each one.
Monopoly Go Plush Parade Rewards
The objective of the Plush Parade event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Partner Event currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker packs
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Partner Event currency
|6
|25
|Sticker packs
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Partner Event currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Partner Event currency
|12
|50
|Sticker packs
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Partner Event currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Partner Event currency
|19
|90
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Partner Event currency
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Partner Event currency
|24
|130
|Sticker packs
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Partner Event currency
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Partner Event currency
|34
|450
|Sticker packs
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Partner Event currency
|39
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Partner Event currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker packs
|46
|1,400
|Partner Event currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards available in the Plush Parade event.
That's a wrap for our guide to the Monopoly Go Plush Parade event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular app, head to our pages on the next Golden Blitz event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.