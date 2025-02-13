Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match rewards
All the rewards you can get from the Paw-Fect Match event.
Monopoly Go is getting into the Valentine's Day mood with Paw-Fect Match.
This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday February 13 2025, offers dozens of rewards, including the currency needed to play the latest Partner Event, along with plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer you need to be quick as it ends on Friday February 14 2025.
If you're thinking of playing through the event then here are all the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match rewards and how you can unlock every single one.
Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match Rewards
The objective of the Paw-Fect Match event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Partner Event currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|50 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Partner Event currency
|7
|35
|Sticker packs
|8
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Partner Event currency
|10
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Partner Event currency
|14
|80
|Sticker packs
|15
|425
|375 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Partner Event currency
|17
|80
|70 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|550 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Partner Event currency
|22
|115
|90 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Partner Event currency
|25
|1,150
|900 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Partner Event currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Partner Event currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|220
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Partner Event currency
|37
|300
|200 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker packs
|39
|1,350
|925 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Partner Event currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Partner Event currency
|46
|575
|350 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,650 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Partner Event currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker packs
|53
|700
|Partner Event currency
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|500 Dice Rolls
|56
|4,500
|2,300 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|375 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|625 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks to the Go Rewards App for listing every single reward available in Paw-Fect Match.
That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect event. If you need more help with the hugely popular app, head to our pages on the next Golden Blitz event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.