Monopoly Go is getting into the Valentine's Day mood with Paw-Fect Match.

This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday February 13 2025, offers dozens of rewards, including the currency needed to play the latest Partner Event, along with plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. If you want to claim everything the event has to offer you need to be quick as it ends on Friday February 14 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event then here are all the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match Rewards

The objective of the Paw-Fect Match event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Paw-Fect Match event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Partner Event currency 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker packs 5 50 50 Dice Rolls 6 30 Partner Event currency 7 35 Sticker packs 8 40 40 Dice Rolls 9 50 Partner Event currency 10 160 150 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 Dice Rolls 13 65 Partner Event currency 14 80 Sticker packs 15 425 375 Dice Rolls 16 70 Partner Event currency 17 80 70 Dice Rolls 18 85 Limited-time boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 550 Dice Rolls 21 100 Partner Event currency 22 115 90 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 Partner Event currency 25 1,150 900 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker packs 27 150 Partner Event currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 Dice Rolls 30 180 Partner Event currency 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 Dice Rolls 33 160 Limited-time boost 34 220 Cash 35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls 36 250 Partner Event currency 37 300 200 Dice Rolls 38 450 Sticker packs 39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 Partner Event currency 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls 44 350 Limited-time boost 45 450 Partner Event currency 46 575 350 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 Partner Event currency 50 450 Limited-time boost 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Sticker packs 53 700 Partner Event currency 54 825 Cash 55 950 500 Dice Rolls 56 4,500 2,300 Dice Rolls 57 500 Limited-time boost 58 800 375 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards App for listing every single reward available in Paw-Fect Match.

