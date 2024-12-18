Monopoly Go has launched a new festive themed event this week called North Pole Profits, which offers players dozens of rewards in the run-up to Christmas.

The event, which started on Tuesday December 17 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Juggle Jam currency and a brand new Token. It's only sticking around for a few days though, ending on Thursday 19 December 2024 so players need to be quick if they want to get all the rewards on offer.

If you're thinking of jumping into the event then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go North Pole Profits Rewards

The objective of the North Pole Profits event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Juggle Jam currency 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker packs 4 40 45 Dice Rolls 5 20 Juggle Jam currency 6 25 Sticker packs 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 Juggle Jam currency 9 160 150 Dice Rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 Juggle Jam currency 12 50 Sticker packs 13 350 350 Dice Rolls 14 40 Juggle Jam currency 15 60 Limited-time boost 16 70 Cash 17 400 New token 18 80 Juggle Jam currency 19 90 100 Dice Rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 Juggle Jam currency 22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 23 120 Juggle Jam currency 24 130 Sticker packs 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice Rolls 27 150 Juggle Jam currency 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice Rolls 30 220 Limited-time boost 31 275 Cash 32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 Juggle Jam currency 34 450 Sticker packs 35 850 700 Dice Rolls 36 550 Cash 37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 500 Juggle Jam currency 39 650 500 Dice Rolls 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 42 700 Juggle Jam currency 43 900 Limited-time boost 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Sticker packs 46 1,400 Juggle Jam currency 47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls 48 1,000 Limited-time boost 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

The Grand Prize for the North Pole Profits event includes the Gift Express token. Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.

That's everything you need to know about the North Pole Profits event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.