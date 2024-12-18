Monopoly Go North Pole Profits rewards
All the rewards you can get in the North Pole Profits event.
Monopoly Go has launched a new festive themed event this week called North Pole Profits, which offers players dozens of rewards in the run-up to Christmas.
The event, which started on Tuesday December 17 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Juggle Jam currency and a brand new Token. It's only sticking around for a few days though, ending on Thursday 19 December 2024 so players need to be quick if they want to get all the rewards on offer.
If you're thinking of jumping into the event then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits rewards and how you can unlock every single one.
Monopoly Go North Pole Profits Rewards
The objective of the North Pole Profits event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Juggle Jam currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker packs
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Juggle Jam currency
|6
|25
|Sticker packs
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Juggle Jam currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Juggle Jam currency
|12
|50
|Sticker packs
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Juggle Jam currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|400
|New token
|18
|80
|Juggle Jam currency
|19
|90
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Juggle Jam currency
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Juggle Jam currency
|24
|130
|Sticker packs
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Juggle Jam currency
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Juggle Jam currency
|34
|450
|Sticker packs
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Juggle Jam currency
|39
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Juggle Jam currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker packs
|46
|1,400
|Juggle Jam currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls
The Grand Prize for the North Pole Profits event includes the Gift Express token. Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.
That's everything you need to know about the North Pole Profits event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.