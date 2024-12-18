Skip to main content

Monopoly Go North Pole Profits rewards

All the rewards you can get in the North Pole Profits event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits event, showing the Monopoly mascot's dog Scottie in a Christmas outfit next to a sleigh.
Image credit: Scopely/VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributing Guides Writer
Published on

Monopoly Go has launched a new festive themed event this week called North Pole Profits, which offers players dozens of rewards in the run-up to Christmas.

The event, which started on Tuesday December 17 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Juggle Jam currency and a brand new Token. It's only sticking around for a few days though, ending on Thursday 19 December 2024 so players need to be quick if they want to get all the rewards on offer.

If you're thinking of jumping into the event then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits rewards and how you can unlock every single one.

Monopoly Go North Pole Profits Rewards

The objective of the North Pole Profits event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go North Pole Profits event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Juggle Jam currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Sticker packs
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Juggle Jam currency
6 25 Sticker packs
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Juggle Jam currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Juggle Jam currency
12 50 Sticker packs
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Juggle Jam currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 400 New token
18 80 Juggle Jam currency
19 90 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Juggle Jam currency
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Juggle Jam currency
24 130 Sticker packs
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Juggle Jam currency
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 Dice Rolls
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Cash
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Juggle Jam currency
34 450 Sticker packs
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 550 Cash
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Juggle Jam currency
39 650 500 Dice Rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Juggle Jam currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Sticker packs
46 1,400 Juggle Jam currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,000 Limited-time boost
49 1,500 Cash
50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

The Grand Prize for the North Pole Profits event includes the Gift Express token. Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.

That's everything you need to know about the North Pole Profits event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.

Read this next