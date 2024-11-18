Monopoly Go Juggle Jam guide

The carnival has rolled into Monopoly Go for the next couple of days with a new event: Juggle Jam!

Juggle Jam tasks players with collecting tokens around the board to put towards a guessing game where they need to determine the correct positions of different balls along a hidden line.

Using the process of elimination, they need to make shrewd guesses using the information they’ve gleaned from previous rounds to put all of the balls in the right place. This then dishes out tickets as a reward which can be put towards dice, stickers, Monopoly money and even safes stuffed with prizes.

If you’re in need of some more resources to gather more tokens, here’s our consistently updated page on Monopoly Go Dice Links for free rolls.

But otherwise, here’s everything you need to know about the Juggle Jam event in Monopoly Go!

How to get more tokens for Monopoly Go Juggle Jam

To play the Juggle Jam mini-game, you need to collect tokens from around the Monopoly board. These can be gained from:

Entourage Excursion Event (Land on Railroads, Chance and Community Chest)

(Land on Railroads, Chance and Community Chest) Daily Free Wins (in the bottom left corner of your screen)

(in the bottom left corner of your screen) Daily Free Gift (in the menu on the top right of your screen)

There is usually also a Tournament that launches the evening of a new event which gives out event currency as a reward as you progress through the ranks.

Once you’ve collected enough pink tokens, tap on the Juggle Jam icon to start playing.

How to solve the puzzles in Monopoly Go Juggle Jam

Juggle Jam functions around a guessing game where you need to place different balls in a specific order to work out the hidden sequence.

It plays a bit like Wordle where correct guesses are held in place so you only have to guess the remaining few positions.

The puzzles are random, so start your guessing with whatever order you like, then refine your next guess based on the information you gather.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

For example, in the screenshot above I know that the Yellow and Red balls are in the right place, but that the Blue ball isn’t first. Therefore I need to put either the Pink or Orange balls in that slot, then the Orange or Blue ball in the fourth slot, then the Pink or Blue ball in the fifth slot.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Through a process of elimination, I could work out that the Pink ball goes first, the Yellow second, the Red third, the Orange fourth and the Blue fifth.

You then repeat this process for as many tokens as you have.

Monopoly Go Juggle Jam Rewards

The reward you’re playing for in Juggle Jam is carnival tickets. These tickets can then be exchanged for the prizes over the robot’s head.

After you’ve redeemed some less exciting prizes, more interesting things like rare safes will begin to appear.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

You get between 70-100 tickets for 3 ball, 4 ball and 5 ball puzzles, so get saving for the best prizes!

When does the Juggle Jam end in Monopoly Go?

The Juggle Jam event will end at midday UK time on Wednesday 20th November. That’s 1PM European time, 10AM Eastern and 7AM in West Coast Pacific Time.