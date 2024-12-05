Monopoly Go drops new Jingle Joy sticker album in time for the holidays

A new holiday-themed Monopoly Go season is upon us, as the Monopoly Man swaps his stovepipe top hat for a fluffy red cap and (presumably) turns to giving presents instead of hoarding infinite wealth for himself.

Well, maybe not, but they’re still releasing the Jingle Joy sticker album anyway. Taking over from the long-serving Marvel sticker album, the Jingle Joy album will last for the next 40 days and features sections based around Christmas traditions like White Elephant gift giving, carolling, German markets and elves.

There’s a full section given over to cozy pets and animals, as well as another section looking forward to 2025.

As ever, stickers can be collected from almost everywhere in Monopoly Go: from tournaments, daily log-in gifts, Tycoon Club rewards, Quick Wins, and in-game events like the current Holiday Treasures. Of course, this is a mobile game so you can buy them with real money too, but there’s plenty of time to collect them all without spending - especially if you have a few in-game friends to trade with.

Monopoly Go Jingle Joy Rewards

There are 126 stickers to collect in total across 14 categories, with all the usual rarities from 1 star to 5 star golden stickers. You have until Thursday January 16th 2025 to complete the full set before another new sticker album rolls into town.

Completing sections rewards you with in-game cash and dice rolls, but there’s an emote and shield up for grabs in the Decor Battle and Bavarian Market sections respectively.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

If you do manage to complete the whole album though, there’s a whopping 10,000 dice rolls to be had, as well as a Saxy Santa token. I’m not sure if you’ll still want a Santa token by the time you actually complete the set - but look at his little nose and feet. Adorable.

Of course, if you need some extra rolls to get your season started, check out our up-to-date page of Monopoly Go Dice Links for free rolls straight from Scopely.