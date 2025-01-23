Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards
All the rewards from the Icy Spectacle event.
Monopoly Go players in need of extra rewards can claim dozens of freebies in the Icy Spectacle event.
The latest Monopoly Go event started on Wednesday January 22 2025 and lets players unlock dice rolls, currency for the Peg-E event and sticker packs. You need to be quick though to claim everything it has to offer, as it ends on Friday January 24 2025.
If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards and how to claim each one.
Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle Rewards
The objective of the Icy Spectacle event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Peg-E currency
|2
|10
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|40 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Peg-E currency
|7
|35
|Sticker packs
|8
|40
|35 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Peg-E currency
|10
|160
|125 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|45 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Peg-E currency
|14
|80
|Sticker packs
|15
|425
|300 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Peg-E currency
|17
|80
|50 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|450 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Peg-E currency
|22
|115
|80 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Peg-E currency
|25
|1,150
|725 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Peg-E currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|450 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Peg-E currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|125 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|900 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Peg-E currency
|37
|300
|175 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker packs
|39
|1,350
|750 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Peg-E currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Peg-E currency
|46
|575
|300 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,475 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Peg-E currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker packs
|53
|700
|Peg-E currency
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|450 Dice Rolls
|56
|4,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|350 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|575 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Icy Spectacle event.
That's a wrap on our guide to the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular mobile app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.