Monopoly Go players in need of extra rewards can claim dozens of freebies in the Icy Spectacle event.

The latest Monopoly Go event started on Wednesday January 22 2025 and lets players unlock dice rolls, currency for the Peg-E event and sticker packs. You need to be quick though to claim everything it has to offer, as it ends on Friday January 24 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards and how to claim each one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle Rewards

The objective of the Icy Spectacle event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Peg-E currency 2 10 20 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker packs 5 50 40 Dice Rolls 6 30 Peg-E currency 7 35 Sticker packs 8 40 35 Dice Rolls 9 50 Peg-E currency 10 160 125 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 45 Dice Rolls 13 65 Peg-E currency 14 80 Sticker packs 15 425 300 Dice Rolls 16 70 Peg-E currency 17 80 50 Dice Rolls 18 85 Limited-time boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 450 Dice Rolls 21 100 Peg-E currency 22 115 80 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 Peg-E currency 25 1,150 725 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker packs 27 150 Peg-E currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 450 Dice Rolls 30 180 Peg-E currency 31 190 Cash 32 210 125 Dice Rolls 33 160 Limited-time boost 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 900 Dice Rolls 36 250 Peg-E currency 37 300 175 Dice Rolls 38 450 Sticker packs 39 1,350 750 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 Peg-E currency 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,200 Dice Rolls 44 350 Limited-time boost 45 450 Peg-E currency 46 575 300 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,475 Dice Rolls 49 550 Peg-E currency 50 450 Limited-time boost 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Sticker packs 53 700 Peg-E currency 54 825 Cash 55 950 450 Dice Rolls 56 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 57 500 Limited-time boost 58 800 350 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 575 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Icy Spectacle event.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular mobile app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.