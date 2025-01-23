Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards

All the rewards from the Icy Spectacle event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event, showing a female ice skater on the rink.
Monopoly Go players in need of extra rewards can claim dozens of freebies in the Icy Spectacle event.

The latest Monopoly Go event started on Wednesday January 22 2025 and lets players unlock dice rolls, currency for the Peg-E event and sticker packs. You need to be quick though to claim everything it has to offer, as it ends on Friday January 24 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards and how to claim each one.

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle Rewards

The objective of the Icy Spectacle event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Peg-E currency
2 10 20 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Sticker packs
5 50 40 Dice Rolls
6 30 Peg-E currency
7 35 Sticker packs
8 40 35 Dice Rolls
9 50 Peg-E currency
10 160 125 Dice Rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 45 Dice Rolls
13 65 Peg-E currency
14 80 Sticker packs
15 425 300 Dice Rolls
16 70 Peg-E currency
17 80 50 Dice Rolls
18 85 Limited-time boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 450 Dice Rolls
21 100 Peg-E currency
22 115 80 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 Peg-E currency
25 1,150 725 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker packs
27 150 Peg-E currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 450 Dice Rolls
30 180 Peg-E currency
31 190 Cash
32 210 125 Dice Rolls
33 160 Limited-time boost
34 230 Cash
35 1,500 900 Dice Rolls
36 250 Peg-E currency
37 300 175 Dice Rolls
38 450 Sticker packs
39 1,350 750 Dice Rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 Peg-E currency
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1,200 Dice Rolls
44 350 Limited-time boost
45 450 Peg-E currency
46 575 300 Dice Rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3,000 1,475 Dice Rolls
49 550 Peg-E currency
50 450 Limited-time boost
51 650 Cash
52 1,800 Sticker packs
53 700 Peg-E currency
54 825 Cash
55 950 450 Dice Rolls
56 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls
57 500 Limited-time boost
58 800 350 Dice Rolls
59 950 Cash
60 1,400 575 Dice Rolls
61 1,500 Cash
62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards in the Icy Spectacle event.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event. If you need more help with Scopely's hugely popular mobile app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

