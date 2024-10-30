Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event: How to play and rewards

Just in time to finish off the spooky season, Monopoly Go has released a new Haunted Treasures event offering unique tokens and shields, tons of dice rolls and a great chance to fill out your Marvel sticker collection.

By uncovering special pickaxe hammers around the board, you can reveal hidden treasures beneath tiles in the mini-game. As you uncover more objects, you get better and better rewards, eventually culminating in the unique cosmetics and even wildcard sticker picks.

Monopoly Go doesn’t actually tell you about all the ways you can get pickaxe hammers, so it’s easy to miss the nuance of what’s going on and not play as efficiently as possible.

So you can get the most out of your time spent playing, here’s everything you need to know about the Haunted Treasures event, including how to play, how to get more pickaxe hammers and a rundown of the tantalising rewards you can collect!

How to play the Haunted Treasures event in Monopoly Go

The goal of the Haunted Treasures event is to unearth hidden artefacts from underneath tiles in the mini-game. After collecting a pickaxe hammer from the main board, you can select a tile to smash and hopefully reveal part of an artefact.

Artefacts can take up 3 squares, 4 squares, or even 9 squares before they’re fully revealed, so focus on unearthing one treasure at a time to make the best use of your moves.

Image credit: Scopely

The event starts off with a board that hides two artefacts, but progressively more can appear as the board gets larger. Tiles with cobwebs need to be hit twice, which is a bit cheeky, so make sure there’s something underneath it before you commit to that tile.

Sometimes you can hit a mole miner who reveals a whole row of tiles. This is just a lucky occurrence, and there’s no way to do it deliberately, but it’s still something to look out for!

How to get more Pickaxe Hammers for the Haunted Treasures event in Monopoly Go

To fuel your activities in the Haunted Treasures event, you need to grab as many pickaxe hammers as possible. Monopoly Go doesn’t actually list all of these in the mini-game description, so you could be missing out if you’re not careful.

Image credit: Scopely

You can collect them from:

Your Daily Gift in the store

in the store The Quick Wins challenges in the bottom left of your screen

in the bottom left of your screen Mystery Manor Event Rewards (land on Chance, Tax or Utility)

Rewards (land on Chance, Tax or Utility) Safes obtained by clearing Haunted Treasures levels

So while checking in every day is the easiest way to get more pickaxe hammers, committing to the simultaneous Mystery Manor event and trying to land on Chance, Tax or Utilities squares as much as possible is a great way to get deeper into Haunted Treasures!

Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures Rewards

The main reason we all play these events is for the rewards, and there are some fun ones to pick up during the Haunted Treasures event, including:

Dice Rolls

Monopoly Money

Sticker Packs

Safes

Gargoyle Scottie Dog Token

Halloween Shield

Wildcard Sticker Picks

If you need a helping hand completing the Haunted Treasures event, check out our page of Monopoly Go Dice Links for free rolls!

When does the Haunted Treasures event end?

The Haunted Treasures event runs throughout the rest of this week and will finish at 8pm UK time on Sunday November 3rd.

That's 9pm European time, 3pm Eastern Time and 12 noon on the West Coast of the USA.