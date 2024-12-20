Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

How to get all rewards from the Greeting Journey event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event, showing the Monopoly mascot by some houses with Christmas lights.
The Christmas themed events are continuing in Monopoly Go, with the popular app following up North Pole Profits with the new Greeting Journey event.

The event, which started on Thursday December 19 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and plenty of in-game cash. It's only available for a few days though, ending on Saturday 21 December 2024, so you need to be quick if you want to unlock everything the event has to offer.

If you're planning on playing through the event, here's all the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards you can get and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Greeting Journey Rewards

The objective of the Greeting Journey event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the corner squares. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get almost 19,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Peg-E currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Sticker packs
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Peg-E currency
6 25 Sticker packs
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Peg-E currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Peg-E currency
12 50 Sticker packs
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Peg-E currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 Dice Rolls
18 80 Peg-E currency
19 90 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Peg-E currency
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Peg-E currency
24 130 Sticker packs
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Peg-E currency
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 Dice Rolls
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Cash
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Peg-E currency
34 450 Sticker packs
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 550 Cash
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Peg-E currency
39 650 500 Dice Rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Peg-E currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Sticker packs
46 1,400 Peg-E currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,000 Limited-time boost
49 1,500 Cash
50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who listed all the rewards available in the Greeting Journey event.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event. If you need more help with the popular moble app, we've got other guides you can turn to. Head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

