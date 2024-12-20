Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards
How to get all rewards from the Greeting Journey event.
The Christmas themed events are continuing in Monopoly Go, with the popular app following up North Pole Profits with the new Greeting Journey event.
The event, which started on Thursday December 19 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and plenty of in-game cash. It's only available for a few days though, ending on Saturday 21 December 2024, so you need to be quick if you want to unlock everything the event has to offer.
If you're planning on playing through the event, here's all the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards you can get and how you can claim each one.
Monopoly Go Greeting Journey Rewards
The objective of the Greeting Journey event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the corner squares. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get almost 19,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Peg-E currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker packs
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Peg-E currency
|6
|25
|Sticker packs
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Peg-E currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Peg-E currency
|12
|50
|Sticker packs
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Peg-E currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Peg-E currency
|19
|90
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Peg-E currency
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Peg-E currency
|24
|130
|Sticker packs
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Peg-E currency
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Peg-E currency
|34
|450
|Sticker packs
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Peg-E currency
|39
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Peg-E currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker packs
|46
|1,400
|Peg-E currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who listed all the rewards available in the Greeting Journey event.
That's a wrap on our guide to the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event. If you need more help with the popular moble app, we've got other guides you can turn to. Head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.