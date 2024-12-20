The Christmas themed events are continuing in Monopoly Go, with the popular app following up North Pole Profits with the new Greeting Journey event.

The event, which started on Thursday December 19 2024, lets players claim a variety of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and plenty of in-game cash. It's only available for a few days though, ending on Saturday 21 December 2024, so you need to be quick if you want to unlock everything the event has to offer.

If you're planning on playing through the event, here's all the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards you can get and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Greeting Journey Rewards

The objective of the Greeting Journey event that launched during December 2024 is to land on the corner squares. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get almost 19,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Peg-E currency 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker packs 4 40 45 Dice Rolls 5 20 Peg-E currency 6 25 Sticker packs 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 Peg-E currency 9 160 150 Dice Rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 Peg-E currency 12 50 Sticker packs 13 350 350 Dice Rolls 14 40 Peg-E currency 15 60 Limited-time boost 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice Rolls 18 80 Peg-E currency 19 90 100 Dice Rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 Peg-E currency 22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 23 120 Peg-E currency 24 130 Sticker packs 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice Rolls 27 150 Peg-E currency 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice Rolls 30 220 Limited-time boost 31 275 Cash 32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 Peg-E currency 34 450 Sticker packs 35 850 700 Dice Rolls 36 550 Cash 37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 500 Peg-E currency 39 650 500 Dice Rolls 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 42 700 Peg-E currency 43 900 Limited-time boost 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Sticker packs 46 1,400 Peg-E currency 47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls 48 1,000 Limited-time boost 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who listed all the rewards available in the Greeting Journey event.

