Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards

How to get all rewards from the Down Under Wonders event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event, showing the Monopoly mascot relaxing on a beach.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
The new year is well underway, and Monopoly Go has kicked 2025 off with plenty more events - including Down Under Wonders.

The latest Monopoly Go event began on Tuesday January 14 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and sticker packs. It's only running for a few days though, ending on Thursday January 16 2025 so you need to be quick if you want to unlock all the rewards on offer.

If you're thinking of jumping in and playing the event, then here's all the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders Rewards

The objective of the Down Under Wonders event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Peg-E currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Sticker packs
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Peg-E currency
6 25 Sticker packs
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Peg-E currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Peg-E currency
12 50 Sticker packs
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Peg-E currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 550 475 Dice Rolls
18 80 Peg-E currency
19 90 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Sticker packs
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Peg-E currency
24 130 Sticker packs
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Peg-E currency
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 Dice Rolls
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Sticker packs
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Peg-E currency
34 400 Limited-time boost
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 650 Cash
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Peg-E currency
39 650 Sticker packs
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Peg-E currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Sticker packs
46 1,400 Peg-E currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,400 Sticker packs
49 1,500 Cash
50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards in the Down Under Wonders event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event. If you need more help with the popular app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

