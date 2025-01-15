Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards
How to get all rewards from the Down Under Wonders event.
The new year is well underway, and Monopoly Go has kicked 2025 off with plenty more events - including Down Under Wonders.
The latest Monopoly Go event began on Tuesday January 14 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and sticker packs. It's only running for a few days though, ending on Thursday January 16 2025 so you need to be quick if you want to unlock all the rewards on offer.
If you're thinking of jumping in and playing the event, then here's all the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards and how you can get each one.
Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders Rewards
The objective of the Down Under Wonders event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Peg-E currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker packs
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Peg-E currency
|6
|25
|Sticker packs
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Peg-E currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Peg-E currency
|12
|50
|Sticker packs
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Peg-E currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|550
|475 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Peg-E currency
|19
|90
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Sticker packs
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Peg-E currency
|24
|130
|Sticker packs
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Peg-E currency
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Sticker packs
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Peg-E currency
|34
|400
|Limited-time boost
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|650
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Peg-E currency
|39
|650
|Sticker packs
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Peg-E currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker packs
|46
|1,400
|Peg-E currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,400
|Sticker packs
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls
Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards in the Down Under Wonders event.
