The new year is well underway, and Monopoly Go has kicked 2025 off with plenty more events - including Down Under Wonders.

The latest Monopoly Go event began on Tuesday January 14 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of rewards including dice rolls, Peg-E currency and sticker packs. It's only running for a few days though, ending on Thursday January 16 2025 so you need to be quick if you want to unlock all the rewards on offer.

If you're thinking of jumping in and playing the event, then here's all the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders Rewards

The objective of the Down Under Wonders event that launched during January 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Peg-E currency 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker packs 4 40 45 Dice Rolls 5 20 Peg-E currency 6 25 Sticker packs 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 Peg-E currency 9 160 150 Dice Rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 Peg-E currency 12 50 Sticker packs 13 350 350 Dice Rolls 14 40 Peg-E currency 15 60 Limited-time boost 16 70 Cash 17 550 475 Dice Rolls 18 80 Peg-E currency 19 90 100 Dice Rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 Sticker packs 22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 23 120 Peg-E currency 24 130 Sticker packs 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice Rolls 27 150 Peg-E currency 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice Rolls 30 220 Limited-time boost 31 275 Sticker packs 32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 Peg-E currency 34 400 Limited-time boost 35 850 700 Dice Rolls 36 650 Cash 37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 500 Peg-E currency 39 650 Sticker packs 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 42 700 Peg-E currency 43 900 Limited-time boost 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Sticker packs 46 1,400 Peg-E currency 47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls 48 1,400 Sticker packs 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards in the Down Under Wonders event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders event.