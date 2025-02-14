Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills rewards
How to get all rewards from the Date Night Thrills event.
Love is in the air and so are plenty of rewards in Monopoly Go, thanks to the new Date Night Thrills event.
The Valentine's Day event launched on Cupid's big day itself, debuting on Friday 14th February 2025 and ending on Monday 17th February 2025. Lots of freebies are on offer including the currency needed to play the latest Partner Event which is called Sweet Partners, along with thousands of dice rolls and truckloads of in-game cash.
If you're thinking of trying this event out we've got a list of all the Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills rewards and how you can claim each one.
Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills Rewards
The objective of the Date Night Thrills event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Partner Event currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|50 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Partner Event currency
|7
|35
|Sticker packs
|8
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Partner Event currency
|10
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Partner Event currency
|14
|80
|Sticker packs
|15
|425
|375 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Partner Event currency
|17
|80
|70 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|550 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Partner Event currency
|22
|115
|90 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Partner Event currency
|25
|1,150
|900 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Partner Event currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Partner Event currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Partner Event currency
|37
|300
|200 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker packs
|39
|1,350
|925 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Partner Event currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Partner Event currency
|46
|575
|350 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,650 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Partner Event currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker packs
|53
|700
|Partner Event currency
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|500 Dice Rolls
|56
|4,500
|2,300 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|375 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|625 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards App for listing all the Date Night Thrills rewards.
