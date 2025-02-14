Skip to main content

Date Night Thrills

How to get all rewards from the Date Night Thrills event.

Monopoly Go artwork for the Date Night Thrills event showing a couple in a cinema eating some popcorn.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Dion Dassanayake
Published on

Love is in the air and so are plenty of rewards in Monopoly Go, thanks to the new Date Night Thrills event.

The Valentine's Day event launched on Cupid's big day itself, debuting on Friday 14th February 2025 and ending on Monday 17th February 2025. Lots of freebies are on offer including the currency needed to play the latest Partner Event which is called Sweet Partners, along with thousands of dice rolls and truckloads of in-game cash.

If you're thinking of trying this event out we've got a list of all the Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills rewards and how you can claim each one.

Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills Rewards

The objective of the Date Night Thrills event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Partner Event currency
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Sticker packs
5 50 50 Dice Rolls
6 30 Partner Event currency
7 35 Sticker packs
8 40 40 Dice Rolls
9 50 Partner Event currency
10 160 150 Dice Rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 Dice Rolls
13 65 Partner Event currency
14 80 Sticker packs
15 425 375 Dice Rolls
16 70 Partner Event currency
17 80 70 Dice Rolls
18 85 Limited-time boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 550 Dice Rolls
21 100 Partner Event currency
22 115 90 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 Partner Event currency
25 1,150 900 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker packs
27 150 Partner Event currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 Dice Rolls
30 180 Partner Event currency
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 Dice Rolls
33 160 Limited-time boost
34 230 Cash
35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls
36 250 Partner Event currency
37 300 200 Dice Rolls
38 450 Sticker packs
39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 Partner Event currency
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls
44 350 Limited-time boost
45 450 Partner Event currency
46 575 350 Dice Rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls
49 550 Partner Event currency
50 450 Limited-time boost
51 650 Cash
52 1,800 Sticker packs
53 700 Partner Event currency
54 825 Cash
55 950 500 Dice Rolls
56 4,500 2,300 Dice Rolls
57 500 Limited-time boost
58 800 375 Dice Rolls
59 950 Cash
60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls
61 1,500 Cash
62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards App for listing all the Date Night Thrills rewards.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Date Night Thrills event. If you need more help with the popular Android and iOS app, check out our pages on the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

