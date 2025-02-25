Monopoly Go players looking for currency to play the latest Treasures event should check out Captain's Quest.

This new Monopoly Go event launched on Monday 24 February 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of freebies including the tokens needed to play the Treasures event mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If this sounds like something you're interested in, you need to be quick as the Captain's Quest event doesn't last forever and ends on Wednesday 26 February 2025.

If you're thinking of unlocking everything the event has to offer, then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and how you can get every single one.

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest Rewards

The objective of the Captain's Quest event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Treasures event currency 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker packs 5 50 50 Dice Rolls 6 30 Treasures event currency 7 35 Sticker packs 8 40 40 Dice Rolls 9 50 Treasures event currency 10 160 150 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 Dice Rolls 13 65 Treasures event currency 14 80 Sticker packs 15 425 375 Dice Rolls 16 70 Treasures event currency 17 80 70 Dice Rolls 18 85 Limited-time boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 Dice Rolls 21 100 Treasures event currency 22 115 95 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 Treasures event currency 25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker packs 27 150 Treasures event currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 Dice Rolls 30 180 Treasures event currency 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 Dice Rolls 33 160 Limited-time boost 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls 36 250 Treasures event currency 37 300 200 Dice Rolls 38 450 Sticker packs 39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 Treasures event currency 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls 44 350 Limited-time boost 45 450 Treasures event currency 46 575 350 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 Treasures event currency 50 450 Limited-time boost 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Sticker packs 53 700 Treasures event currency 54 825 500 Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash 56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls 57 500 Limited-time boost 58 800 375 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards available in the Captain's Quest event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event. If you need more help with Scopely's popular Android and iOS app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.