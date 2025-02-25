Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards

All the rewards you can get from the Captain's Quest event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event showing the Monopoly mascot dressed up as a pirate.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributing Guides Writer
Published on

Monopoly Go players looking for currency to play the latest Treasures event should check out Captain's Quest.

This new Monopoly Go event launched on Monday 24 February 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of freebies including the tokens needed to play the Treasures event mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If this sounds like something you're interested in, you need to be quick as the Captain's Quest event doesn't last forever and ends on Wednesday 26 February 2025.

If you're thinking of unlocking everything the event has to offer, then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and how you can get every single one.

Monopoly Go Captain's Quest Rewards

The objective of the Captain's Quest event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Treasures event currency
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Sticker packs
5 50 50 Dice Rolls
6 30 Treasures event currency
7 35 Sticker packs
8 40 40 Dice Rolls
9 50 Treasures event currency
10 160 150 Dice Rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 Dice Rolls
13 65 Treasures event currency
14 80 Sticker packs
15 425 375 Dice Rolls
16 70 Treasures event currency
17 80 70 Dice Rolls
18 85 Limited-time boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 Dice Rolls
21 100 Treasures event currency
22 115 95 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 Treasures event currency
25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker packs
27 150 Treasures event currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 Dice Rolls
30 180 Treasures event currency
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 Dice Rolls
33 160 Limited-time boost
34 230 Cash
35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls
36 250 Treasures event currency
37 300 200 Dice Rolls
38 450 Sticker packs
39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 Treasures event currency
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls
44 350 Limited-time boost
45 450 Treasures event currency
46 575 350 Dice Rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls
49 550 Treasures event currency
50 450 Limited-time boost
51 650 Cash
52 1,800 Sticker packs
53 700 Treasures event currency
54 825 500 Dice Rolls
55 950 Cash
56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls
57 500 Limited-time boost
58 800 375 Dice Rolls
59 950 Cash
60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls
61 1,500 Cash
62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards available in the Captain's Quest event.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event. If you need more help with Scopely's popular Android and iOS app, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

