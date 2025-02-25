Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards
All the rewards you can get from the Captain's Quest event.
Monopoly Go players looking for currency to play the latest Treasures event should check out Captain's Quest.
This new Monopoly Go event launched on Monday 24 February 2025, and lets players unlock dozens of freebies including the tokens needed to play the Treasures event mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and stickers. If this sounds like something you're interested in, you need to be quick as the Captain's Quest event doesn't last forever and ends on Wednesday 26 February 2025.
If you're thinking of unlocking everything the event has to offer, then here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest rewards and how you can get every single one.
Monopoly Go Captain's Quest Rewards
The objective of the Captain's Quest event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Treasures event currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Sticker packs
|5
|50
|50 Dice Rolls
|6
|30
|Treasures event currency
|7
|35
|Sticker packs
|8
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|9
|50
|Treasures event currency
|10
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|13
|65
|Treasures event currency
|14
|80
|Sticker packs
|15
|425
|375 Dice Rolls
|16
|70
|Treasures event currency
|17
|80
|70 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|Limited-time boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 Dice Rolls
|21
|100
|Treasures event currency
|22
|115
|95 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Treasures event currency
|25
|1,150
|925 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Treasures event currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Treasures event currency
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|160
|Limited-time boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1,500
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|36
|250
|Treasures event currency
|37
|300
|200 Dice Rolls
|38
|450
|Sticker packs
|39
|1,350
|925 Dice Rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|Treasures event currency
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|44
|350
|Limited-time boost
|45
|450
|Treasures event currency
|46
|575
|350 Dice Rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3,000
|1,650 Dice Rolls
|49
|550
|Treasures event currency
|50
|450
|Limited-time boost
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1,800
|Sticker packs
|53
|700
|Treasures event currency
|54
|825
|500 Dice Rolls
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4,500
|2,200 Dice Rolls
|57
|500
|Limited-time boost
|58
|800
|375 Dice Rolls
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1,400
|625 Dice Rolls
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|10,000
|5,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks to the Go Rewards app for listing all the rewards available in the Captain's Quest event.
