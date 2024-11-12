Monopoly Go Amazing Partners guide

Monopoly Go’s latest Partner Event is finally here with the release of the Amazing Partners Marvel event.

To complete the event you need to choose 4 friends to help you build a super-suit, which you feed Infinity Gauntlets from around the board in exchange for free rolls, cash and safes.

The top prizes this time are an awesome-looking Spider-Man token and wild card sticker picks to help complete your collection - so the Amazing Partners event is well-worth investing in, even if it takes a lot of effort to build up the suits.

You might have participated in the last Partner Event around Halloween, which offered a range of spooky prizes. However, given the seasonal nature of those gothic goodies, it was difficult to justify going all-in to complete them, but the all-season appeal of the Spider-Man token makes this one more tempting, so here’s everything you need to know!

How to collect Thanos Gauntlets for the Amazing Partners event in Monopoly Go

To play the Amazing Partners event, you need to invite friends from your friends list to join you in completing a super-suit.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

You then play normally, but collect mini-versions of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet as you play. These are then spent on the event wheel, which will fill up your progress meter. When it reaches the top, you get rewards based on how many levels you’ve filled.

You can collect Thanos Gauntlets from:

Regular spaces around the board (they’re randomly distributed)

around the board (they’re randomly distributed) Daily Quick Wins (these reset every 24 hours)

(these reset every 24 hours) Daily Free Gifts (these reset every 8 hours)

(these reset every 8 hours) Agent Bootcamp event (land on randomly distributed Captain America tokens around the board on all kinds of squares - this fills a meter which gives out rewards)

(land on randomly distributed Captain America tokens around the board on all kinds of squares - this fills a meter which gives out rewards) Previous Partner Events have also given out event currency in Tournaments (where you have to land on Railways to collect points) after the start of a Partner Event

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Once you’ve got your hands on enough disembodied gloves, you can then spin the wheel to add points to your suit’s total.

As you spin, aim for the "Mega" section, which will replace your wheel with a super version which gives out incredibly high amounts of points.

Amazing Partners Event Rewards

There are lots of different ways to get rewards in the Amazing Partners event. First, you’re collecting cash and rolls alongside your Thanos Gauntlets as you play, but you can also get rolls, cash and sticker picks (including wild cards), as well as the new Spider-Man token at the end.

Monopoly Go Amazing Partners Event end time

The Amazing Partners event lasts until Sunday, November 17th and will finish at 7pm UK time, 8pm European time, 2pm Eastern Time and 11am Pacific Time.

If you’re in need of a boost to take you over the edge, check out our page on all of the currently available Monopoly Go Dice Links for free rolls.