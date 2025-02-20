Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction rewards
How to get all the rewards from the Altruistic Auction event.
Monopoly Go players that need extra currency for the Carnival-themed Juggle Jam event should check out Altruistic Auction.
This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday February 19 2025, offers plenty of tokens you'll need to play the Juggle Jam mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and sticker packs. If you want to unlock every single reward tier in the event you need to be quick as it's only around for a short amount of time, ending on Friday 21 February 2025.
If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction rewards and how you can get every single one.
Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction Rewards
The objective of the Altruistic Auction event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Juggle Jam currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|Juggle Jam currency
|5
|35
|Sticker packs
|6
|45
|Juggle Jam currency
|7
|50
|50 Dice Rolls
|8
|55
|Sticker packs
|9
|60
|Juggle Jam currency
|10
|150
|150 Dice Rolls
|11
|70
|Juggle Jam currency
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|85
|Juggle Jam currency
|14
|100
|Sticker packs
|15
|400
|350 Dice Rolls
|16
|95
|Juggle Jam currency
|17
|100
|90 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Limited-time boost
|19
|110
|Juggle Jam currency
|20
|625
|525 Dice Rolls
|21
|120
|Juggle Jam currency
|22
|125
|110 Dice Rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|140
|Juggle Jam currency
|25
|1,100
|925 Dice Rolls
|26
|140
|Sticker packs
|27
|150
|Juggle Jam currency
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|625 Dice Rolls
|30
|180
|Juggle Jam currency
|31
|170
|Cash
|32
|500
|400 Dice Rolls
|33
|125
|Limited-time boost
|34
|200
|Juggle Jam currency
|35
|1,350
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|36
|225
|Juggle Jam currency
|37
|250
|Cash
|38
|275
|Juggle Jam currency
|39
|800
|Sticker packs
|40
|300
|215 Dice Rolls
|41
|325
|Juggle Jam currency
|42
|350
|Cash
|43
|2,100
|1,450 Dice Rolls
|44
|300
|Limited-time boost
|45
|350
|Juggle Jam currency
|46
|450
|300 Dice Rolls
|47
|400
|Juggle Jam currency
|48
|3,300
|2,150 Dice Rolls
|49
|450
|Juggle Jam currency
|50
|550
|350 Dice Rolls
|51
|600
|Cash
|52
|2,500
|Sticker packs
|53
|600
|Juggle Jam currency
|54
|650
|Cash
|55
|700
|400 Dice Rolls
|56
|4,500
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|57
|750
|Juggle Jam currency
|58
|900
|450 Dice Rolls
|59
|750
|Cash
|60
|650
|Limited-time boost
|61
|1,500
|Cash
|62
|12,000
|6,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks to the Go Rewards App for listing every single reward available in Altruistic Auction.
