Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction rewards

How to get all the rewards from the Altruistic Auction event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event showing the Monopoly mascot holding an auction.
Image credit: Scopely / VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributing Guides Writer


Monopoly Go players that need extra currency for the Carnival-themed Juggle Jam event should check out Altruistic Auction.

This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday February 19 2025, offers plenty of tokens you'll need to play the Juggle Jam mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and sticker packs. If you want to unlock every single reward tier in the event you need to be quick as it's only around for a short amount of time, ending on Friday 21 February 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction rewards and how you can get every single one.

Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction Rewards

The objective of the Altruistic Auction event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Juggle Jam currency
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 Juggle Jam currency
5 35 Sticker packs
6 45 Juggle Jam currency
7 50 50 Dice Rolls
8 55 Sticker packs
9 60 Juggle Jam currency
10 150 150 Dice Rolls
11 70 Juggle Jam currency
12 75 Cash
13 85 Juggle Jam currency
14 100 Sticker packs
15 400 350 Dice Rolls
16 95 Juggle Jam currency
17 100 90 Dice Rolls
18 80 Limited-time boost
19 110 Juggle Jam currency
20 625 525 Dice Rolls
21 120 Juggle Jam currency
22 125 110 Dice Rolls
23 110 Cash
24 140 Juggle Jam currency
25 1,100 925 Dice Rolls
26 140 Sticker packs
27 150 Juggle Jam currency
28 160 Cash
29 750 625 Dice Rolls
30 180 Juggle Jam currency
31 170 Cash
32 500 400 Dice Rolls
33 125 Limited-time boost
34 200 Juggle Jam currency
35 1,350 1,000 Dice Rolls
36 225 Juggle Jam currency
37 250 Cash
38 275 Juggle Jam currency
39 800 Sticker packs
40 300 215 Dice Rolls
41 325 Juggle Jam currency
42 350 Cash
43 2,100 1,450 Dice Rolls
44 300 Limited-time boost
45 350 Juggle Jam currency
46 450 300 Dice Rolls
47 400 Juggle Jam currency
48 3,300 2,150 Dice Rolls
49 450 Juggle Jam currency
50 550 350 Dice Rolls
51 600 Cash
52 2,500 Sticker packs
53 600 Juggle Jam currency
54 650 Cash
55 700 400 Dice Rolls
56 4,500 2,400 Dice Rolls
57 750 Juggle Jam currency
58 900 450 Dice Rolls
59 750 Cash
60 650 Limited-time boost
61 1,500 Cash
62 12,000 6,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards App for listing every single reward available in Altruistic Auction.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Altruistic Auction event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, head to our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

