Monopoly Go players that need extra currency for the Carnival-themed Juggle Jam event should check out Altruistic Auction.

This new Monopoly Go event, which launched on Wednesday February 19 2025, offers plenty of tokens you'll need to play the Juggle Jam mini-game, along with extra dice rolls and sticker packs. If you want to unlock every single reward tier in the event you need to be quick as it's only around for a short amount of time, ending on Friday 21 February 2025.

If you're thinking of playing through the event then here's all the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction rewards and how you can get every single one.

Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction Rewards

The objective of the Altruistic Auction event that launched during February 2025 is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Juggle Jam currency 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Juggle Jam currency 5 35 Sticker packs 6 45 Juggle Jam currency 7 50 50 Dice Rolls 8 55 Sticker packs 9 60 Juggle Jam currency 10 150 150 Dice Rolls 11 70 Juggle Jam currency 12 75 Cash 13 85 Juggle Jam currency 14 100 Sticker packs 15 400 350 Dice Rolls 16 95 Juggle Jam currency 17 100 90 Dice Rolls 18 80 Limited-time boost 19 110 Juggle Jam currency 20 625 525 Dice Rolls 21 120 Juggle Jam currency 22 125 110 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 140 Juggle Jam currency 25 1,100 925 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker packs 27 150 Juggle Jam currency 28 160 Cash 29 750 625 Dice Rolls 30 180 Juggle Jam currency 31 170 Cash 32 500 400 Dice Rolls 33 125 Limited-time boost 34 200 Juggle Jam currency 35 1,350 1,000 Dice Rolls 36 225 Juggle Jam currency 37 250 Cash 38 275 Juggle Jam currency 39 800 Sticker packs 40 300 215 Dice Rolls 41 325 Juggle Jam currency 42 350 Cash 43 2,100 1,450 Dice Rolls 44 300 Limited-time boost 45 350 Juggle Jam currency 46 450 300 Dice Rolls 47 400 Juggle Jam currency 48 3,300 2,150 Dice Rolls 49 450 Juggle Jam currency 50 550 350 Dice Rolls 51 600 Cash 52 2,500 Sticker packs 53 600 Juggle Jam currency 54 650 Cash 55 700 400 Dice Rolls 56 4,500 2,400 Dice Rolls 57 750 Juggle Jam currency 58 900 450 Dice Rolls 59 750 Cash 60 650 Limited-time boost 61 1,500 Cash 62 12,000 6,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks to the Go Rewards App for listing every single reward available in Altruistic Auction.

