Modern Warfare 2 (2022) release date, Warzone 2.0 release date, and everything coming at launch!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is almost out in full, bringing with it a dedicated multiplayer mode that’ll bleed into Warzone 2.0 which will follow soon after. With the full package having a staggered release schedule, you won’t be able to play everything all at once.

As such, this guide breaks down the Modern Warfare 2 release date, Warzone 2.0 release date, as well as specific regional times for each and a quick breakdown on what we know is coming for each mode on launch.

We’ve broken down each topic into distinct sections below, so please use the quick section select menu below to hop over to the information you’re looking for.

Watch our own take on the multiplayer for Modern Warfare 2, just after the last beta wrapped up!

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) release date and regional release times

Modern Warfare 2 is launching on October 28 in the UK and Europe, and late on October 27 for the USA.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) release time (UK / US / EU)

Modern Warfare 2 is releasing at the following time across major western timezones:

US West Coast (PST): 4PM, October 27

US East Coast (EST): 7PM, October 27

UK (BST): Midnight, October 28

EU (CEST): 1AM October 28

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) pre-load times

Modern Warfare 2’s full launch can be pre-loaded at the following times across major western time zones:

US West Coast (PST): 10AM, October 26

US East Coast (EST): 1PM, October 26

UK (BST): 6PM, October 26

EU (CEST): 7PM October 28

Modern Warfare 2 launch: What’s included?

On October 27 / 28 when Modern Warfare 2 launches, all players will have access to the full single player campaign (even if those who pre-ordered it would have had access to it since October 20). However, the full multiplayer side of the game will be released to everyone.

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will feature:

12 game modes: 10 traditional modes (TDM, etc) and 2 Ground War style modes

3 Special Ops missions (co-op missions with class-like equipment kits)

Military ranks from 1-55, which unlock weapons, loadout items, and special ops kits

Operators

Challenges and calling card customisation

Warzone 2.0 release date

Warzone 2.0 is releasing on November 16

We have no word as of yet of what exact time Warzone 2.0 will be releasing in different regions, but it will be free-to-play like Warzone 1.0 was, with weapons and progression carrying over from Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

Warzone 2.0 will have 25 operators at launch, 30 weapon platforms with over 50 unique weapons available to use in the Battle Royale.

That concludes our guide on the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) release date and time! For more details on Modern Warfare 2, check out our articles on where you can pre-order Modern Warfare 2 if you haven’t already, as well as all the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC Specs.