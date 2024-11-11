Dead Reckoning Part 2? What Part 2? Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning gets a first trailer alongside its slightly revamped name

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 is no more, as the film's first trailer confirms it's opted for a new subtitle: The Final Reckoning.

We've known since Mission Impossible 8 was delayed last October that it would be abandoning the Dead Reckoning Part 2 subtitle in favour of, well, no one actually knew at the time. A year and some change on, and we finally do know, as the first trailer confirms that the film's subtitle is now The Final Reckoning, and yes, to be clear, it is still the second part of Dead Reckoning, and yes, that one is still technically Dead Reckoning Part 1, but I'm sure no one will care all that much. After all, it's a new Mission Impossible movie, these things are practically guaranteed to make money, even almost 30 years on since the first one came out.

The new trailer, which you can check out above, unsurprisingly sets up a lot of big dramatic moments, with plenty of classic Cruise pelting it as fast as he can, in one particular scene after a biplane - oh, and of course later on there's a moment where he's hanging off of said biplane upside down, which give Cruise's history with the franchise, is a stunt he probably actually did.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alongside Cruise, you'll also get to see a pretty massive cast on screen including Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma. Christopher McQuarrie is also back as director and co-writer on the film, so you'll get some stylistic continuity too.

It's not entirely clear why the film got a new name, part of it could just be to trick people into thinking they don't need to have seen the first one, but that's just speculation. What's also possible is that, as has been speculated, this'll be Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt, which would track given the whole "Final Reckoning" thing. We likely won't get an exact answer to that for a little while, so in the meantime you can just watch the trailer again, or do a little rewatch of the other films. I don't know, I'm not your mum.