Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 coming soon, The Wild update and Allay mob coming in 2022

During Minecon Live today, Mojang introduced the next big update to Minecraft: The Wild Update.

The free update will introduce new gameplay mechanics, depth, and new blocks and mobs, including mud, mangrove trees and swamps, updated swamps, frogs, and frog eggs. Players will also be able to place chests on boats.

Launching alongside the Wild Update will be the Deep Dark biome and the hostile Warden mob. The content will include a reimagined look at the cities of this complex new biome.

It was also announced that the winner of the new mob fan vote was the Allay. This mob is a peaceful, cute, and helpful soul that loves to collect items and adores music. The Allay collects items that match what it holds, bringing those collected items to the player. If a note block is playing nearby, the Allay drops the items there.

Finally, it was announced that you will finally be able to revel in the Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 soon. Mojang had split the biggest update to date into two parts to allow the team to incorporate community feedback and fan art to make the second installment even better than it would have been otherwise.

Announced back in October 2020, the first part of the Cave and Cliffs update was released back in June, and included axolotls, the glow squid, the mountain goat, a spyglass, and it included plenty of new blocks such as amethyst, drip leaves, and copper blocks.

The Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update will release later this year.