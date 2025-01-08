Good news culture lovers, a Minecraft YouTuber is hopping on Classic FM to blast banging choons from Skyrim, Street Fighter, and more

Do you like classical music? Is your life set to a beautiful symphony invoving violins, pianos, and the occasional tuba? Do you yearn for the surreal event that will be tunes from the Elder Scrolls being played on a radio station that your grandparents might listen to?

Well, if you said yes to the last one, you're in luck, as UK radio station Classic FM has tapped Minecraft YouTuber DanTDM to host a series about video game music. It's called Next Level with DanTDM, which definitely sounds like a title for a video game show.

As announced by Classic FM today, DanTDM - whose real name is the much more Classic FM sounding Daniel Middleton - kicks off the series this Saturday, January 11, with an hour-long first episode that'll kick off at 9PM GMT.

If you tune into this first ep, you'll hear Middleton playing tunes from some "legedary soundtracks" including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy VII, Skyrim, and Street Fighter II. Naturally, there'll also be some Minecraft music, because Minecraft.

You'll be able to listen to the series, which is set to run in that same Saturday evening slot every week until Easter, via Classic FM's app - Global Player - or, you know, by tuning an actual radio to the station. Ok, blasting it from your phone if you don't have a car is acceptable, but bonus points if you dig a dusty old wireless out of the attic.

“Teenage me wouldn’t be able to believe I have my own radio show," said Middleton, "Having studied music production at university and then worked in video games for the past 15 years, being given a show that celebrates the meeting of these two worlds feels totally surreal."

“Across three months, he will not only showcase the greatest video game music to our loyal listeners, but with Dan at the controls, we’re looking forward to welcoming VGM fans to Classic FM for the first time too," added Classic FM managing editor Philip Noyce, owner of an even more Classic FM name, "We have always championed new forms of classical music, from film scores to gaming soundtracks, so I’m pleased to announce this next chapter in our support of video game music.”

As Noyce alludes to, this isn't the first time the station's done stuff involving game music, having hosted High Score, the UK’s first radio series dedicated to game soundtracks, on and off since 2017. Middelton's show definitely sounds worth giving a go, especially if you're currently waiting for the Minecraft Movie to drop with nuclear levels of anticipation.