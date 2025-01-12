Minecraft's latest update does the very normal thing of fixing some bugs, but a petition is asking Mojang to undo the changes in the name of parkour and speedbridging

A recent Minecraft update fixed some bugs that, as it turns out, are actually quite popular with parkour players, and they're asking to not implement them.

You'd generally think that bug fixes for games are a good thing, and would be broadly welcome to players, but that isn't always the case. Sometimes certain bugs are used by players because they allow for cool or handy tricks, and Minecraft is one such game that makes use of such bugs. Except, in Snapshot 25w02a, a couple of bugs were fixed that are quite useful to parkour players and speedbridgers, and now (as spotted by PCGamesN), there's a petition on the Minecraft feedback page asking Mojang to revert those changes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"On behalf of the parkour and speedbridging communities, bug fixes MC-271065 and MC-241951 need to be reverted," the petition explains. "These are actually considered features to many high-level parkour players and speed-bridgers, and should be classified as such. Taking away the 40% speed increase along the diagonal will hurt a lot of mechanics, maps, and techniques that depend on this, both in parkour and speedbridging.

"Such a major rework will hurt these communities in the long and short term. This 'bug' has established use in these communities, and will frankly affect more than just them. For example, as a user shared here, building in survival will be much more tedious, since placing blocks will be considerably slower on roofs, for example."

The creator of the petition goes on to note that they think there is "no need to implement any of these changes" and that it affects the "casual experience by purposefully nerfing player movement, and it will affect high-level play significantly; that, in turn, will hurt Minecraft's longevity and force players to older versions."

Considering this is just a snapshot update, meaning it's not in the full thing yet, these changes might not actually come to the main game. The petition has almost 1500 votes, which isn't a huge number in the greater scheme of things, but when you look at other feedback posts you'll see that it's quite high comparatively - there's even another post asking for similar changes that also has a good few votes. Good luck to you I say, speedbridgers!