Minecraft Legends will be released on PC and consoles in spring 2023

Minecraft Legends, the action/strategy game that tasks players with pushing back Piglins to save the Overworld, will be released in the spring.

News of the release window was dropped during Minecraft Live 2022 which took place today.

Minecraft Legends: The Piglin Rampage Begins [In-Game Cinematic]

Along with the release window, a first look behind the scenes was provided by the development teams at Mojang and Blackbird Interactive. There was a deep dive about what it means to be the defender of the Overworld, as well as a 4-player co-op live demo that showed off the landscape and piglin gameplay.

The first speaking mobs ever in a Minecraft game were introduced: Knowledge, Action, and Foresight.

A look at the in-game rampage cinematic was also shown, and you can watch it above.

Revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, in the game you explore the new Overworld in a third-person perspective and will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption.

Allies can be recruited into battle, with players able to direct them and give commands.

In his preview, Alex said that Minecraft Legends is "full of character, oozes authenticity, looks brilliant," and that it’s a bit like Brutal Legend with a little dash of Pikmin.