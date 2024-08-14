War, what is it good for? Not much, but that isn't stopping Middle-earth from having one in the final Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer

Nobody likes war, but unfortunately for everyone in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there's not much anyone can stop it from coming.

It's been a couple of years since the first season of The Rings of Power aired, but here we are just a couple of weeks away from season 2. Ahead of the newest season, Amazon has released the final trailer for it, showing how war is brewing all across Middle-earth. It looks like this season is going to have some quite big setpieces, with armies of orcs and the like fighting one another on massive battlefields - you know, the usual kind of Lord of the Rings stuff! This particular season covers a big battle in the series, the Siege of Eregion, and let's just say it won't be an easy one.

As well as all the big war stuff, you've also got Celebrimbor trying to come to terms with what he's done, notably helping Sauron with his plans. Of course Sauron can be seen sauntering around setting up his plans, and he's looking like just as much a regular guy as he has in every trailer. Fan favourite Tom Bombail wasn't anywhere to be seen, but he is meant to be showing up somewhere along the line, so you have that to look forward to too. All in all, it looks like you're in for a pretty good time!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first season of Rings of Power had one of the biggest budgets for a show ever, amounting to roughly $465 million in total, which is almost $60 million per episode. It's not clear if season 2 will have amounted to quite that much, though it certainly looks like plenty of money has been pumped into it all the same. The first season was also met with generally favourable reviews, so let's see if the second season can keep that up.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 arrives on Prime Video August 29 with a three episode premiere, before switching to a weekly release.