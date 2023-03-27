Microsoft scraps the $1 intro Game Pass subscription and looks at "different marketing promotions"

Microsoft has scrapped the $1 Game Pass subscription trail has been confirmed, via a report from The Verge.

The promotion, which allowed first-time subscribers to enjoy the benefits of the service for a far-reduced price, has been removed in place of alternative options for future folks curious about Game Pass. We have yet to see what these will be at this time.

Some games even launch day one on Game Pass, like Gears 5!

“We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future,” states head of communications at Xbox Kari Perez to The Verge.

As for reasons why Xbox may have made this decision... it's of course hard to say for certain. However it could well be that they've decided that they could get more from initial subscribers than a measly dollar, even if it does mean they lose quite an eye-catching bit of marketing material with its departure.

Alternatively, it's true that many out there used this deal to simply get one free AAA game they were excited for essentially for free, before never touching the service again. Back in 2019, I and several friends dropped some chump change to all play Gears 5 on launch. Anecdotal? Absolutely, but having never touched the service since, what a steal that turned out to be.

It's worth noting the current popularity of the service, and how it essentially sells itself via word of mouth and big releases present for a monthly sub. Perhaps a shift in strategy from a "c'mon, give Game Pass a chance" to something else that better reflects the quantity and quality on Game Pass. To be frank, they could raise the initial sub to $10 and while that would suck, it would still be something you could recommend to mates.

But what do you think? Will you mourn the loss of the $1 Game pass trail? Did you do what I did and cash it in for a single AAA release? Also, what do you think it'll be replaced for? Let us know below!