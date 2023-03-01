Microsoft is giving away Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series X/S and accessories

Xbox and LucasFilm have teamed up to offer you a chance to win a Mandalorin-inspired Xbox Series console and accessories.

The giveaways celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian, premiering today, March 1, on Disney+.

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

One of the sweepstakes features a limited-edition, Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series X & S bundle featuring a custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie. To enter, you need to retweet the official Xbox Twitter account. The sweepstakes will run from March 1 through May 11, and is open to fans globally.

The second is the Pram XL sweepstakes. Fans in the US can enter with Microsoft Rewards for the chance to win a full entertainment package that bundles a Grogu-themed Series S console and custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie with a human-sized pram replica.

The pram is a fully operational gaming station that features massaging cushions, cupholders, LED lights, and holders for your controllers and headphones. The Pram XL sweepstakes will run from March 16 through May 11.

Hit the links for more information.