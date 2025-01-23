Mickey 17's second trailer is somehow even goofier than the first and doubles down on a hopefully definitive March release

If you feel like you've been hearing about Bong Joon-ho's next movie, Mickey 17, for years now, you're not wrong. It's been hit with countless delays for a variety of reasons, but its second trailer is doubling down on a March 7 release date that feels too near to change again.

The original plan was to make the adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7 a big awards contender for the 2024 season. Finally, Warner Bros. Pictures has decided it could be a strong start to 2025's pre-summer season. This may be good for box office earnings, but could lessen its impact among critics and voters as the year advances. I mean, Dune: Part Two was one of the most beloved movies of 2024 and its big Oscar chances are looking slim right now just because it opened in March and not later into the year. Of course, Mickey 17 could turn out to be a dud after everything it's gone through, but the previews are looking really good.

Mickey 17 is a sci-fi adventure with heavy doses of dark comedy starring Pattinson as an expendable employee named Mickey Barnes, who's sent on a dangerous missions to help colonize the ice planet of Niflheim and analyze its frozen surface. When one Mickey dies, a duplicate that retains most of his memories is created to replace him. Satire will be through the roof, but the movie also looks like a blast. The star-studded cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Pattinson is unsurprisingly set to deliver another fantastic performance, leaning on his goofier side this time around, but it'll be interesting how the Mickeys, especially when they're sharing the screen, are differentiated. Out of the supporting cast, Ruffalo's villain gets more seconds in this trailer versus the previous one, and his clash against a ragtag rebellion could be equal parts bloody and hilarious. Regardless, Bong Joon-ho, who has written the adapted screenplay, doesn't appear to have forgotten about his hard-hitting drama, especially after wins such as Best Picture winner Parasite and Okja.

Mickey 17 also marks Warner Bros. Pictures' first auteur-driven release this year, with Barry Levinson's mafia drama The Altos Knights hitting on March 21 and Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners following on April 18.