Michael Bay is developing a Skibidi Toilet movie and TV franchise, and I think the cultural apocalypse is almost here

After Five Nights at Freddy's success on the big screen, it only makes sense that Hollywood studios are scrambling to find the next hit which may convince Generation Alpha to leave their computers and phones for a bit and visit the nearest cinema. However, trying to make a franchise out of the brain-rotting viral Internet sensation Skibidi Toilet might be a bit too much.

Variety shared an exclusive interview with filmmaker Michael Bay and Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman on July 24. The main subject of the conversation? They're seriously looking at Skibidi Toilet as something with movie and TV potential.

If you aren't a teenager, chances are you don't know what the hell we're blabbering about here, so let us give you a quick rundown of Skibidi Toilet lore: In a general sense, Skibidi Toilet is a machinima web series of YouTube videos and shorts that have been created by Alexey Gerasimov and uploaded to the channel DaFuq!?Boom!. These were produced using Valve's handy Source Filmmaker, and while the series started as kind of a joke, it's somehow evolved into a story that presents a fictional war between human-headed toilets and humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads.

Here's the thing: For anyone who grew up on YouTube poops and shitpost-ish GMod videos, the Skibidi Toilet phenomenon isn't that weird, and there are actual effort and artistry put into the videos, but the fact it's broken into the mainstream and is even being considered by Hollywood to kickstart a movie/TV franchise is the baffling part here. I guess we opened Pandora's Box back in the late 2000s with the early Skibidi-like uploads.

Goodman underlined, however, that Skibidi Toilet isn't at the top of their priorities: "We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side... But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us." Chances are him and Bay aren't very interested creatively on Gerasimov's wacky universe, but you can't pass up big chances to connect with the younger generations, who are actively rejecting traditional media in favour of easier-to-consume slop.

As for Bay's involvement, it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be directing a movie or TV series, as he's also a pretty accomplished producer (the A Quiet Place franchise is a good recent example). That said, given he ended up directing five Transformers movies, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that he could captain at least one of the tentative projects. So yeah, sure. I don't even care at this point. Just make whatever before culture implodes on itself.