Metroid Prime Remastered Space Station | How to beat the Parasite Queen

The long-awaited and heavily rumoured Metroid Prime Remaster is here, and oh boy, it looks and plays even better than any Metroid fan could've hoped for. Launched during the February Nintendo Direct as quite the surprise, plenty of players are no doubt stepping into the shoes of Samus all over again.

Catch a good glimpse of Samus in action here.

Before we get started on asking Nintendo for an entire Metroid Prime Trilogy remastered, let's get through Metroid Prime first. In this guide, we walk you through the first portion of the game, in which Samus is exploring a space station, and we're getting to grips with her capabilities. Without further ado, here's how to escape the Space Station and beat the Parasite Queen in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Space Station

At the Exterior Docking Hangar, where you start Metroid Prime Remastered, you’ll engage with a tutorial in which your visor tells you all that you need to do. How convenient! However, if you’re a long-time Metroid fan returning to the series, you already know the drill. Scan everything.

Begin by locking onto and firing at the four red targets in front of you to bring down the barrier. Continue up ahead to be taught about using your scan visor, where you’ll find that critical targets appear in red when scanned. You can scan yellow targets for more information too, but these aren’t as important as red ones.

Turn these red targets green by firing at them, and the barrier will be removed.

Scan the red icon in front of you to continue and be sure to continue to scan your environment and look for these icons in future, as they’ll indicate important logs and other information. Then, you’ll need to fire at six more red targets in front of you to bring down another barrier.

Up ahead, you can change into Samus’ Morph Ball using Y, and mess around for a bit if needed. Then, shoot the Main Docking Bay door and enter, then put your scan visor back on. Continue along the hall and scan the red target, then enter the Emergency Evacuation Area.

In here, you’ll find an enemy corpse, and a few weak Space Pirates to scan and kill. Enter the next corridor, where you’ll learn how to use your Charge Beam; then, charge it and use it to take care of the rubble blocking your path.

Following the cutscene, you’ll see some creatures scurry off down a hall. Change into the Morph Ball and follow them into the Map Facility, where you’ll be able to download the map for this area.

Change into the Morph Ball again and go back to where the creatures first were. Go the opposite way this time, into the Connection Elevator to Deck Beta room.

Scan all red targets like this that you see.

Scan the red target in the room to gain access to the Deck Beta, and step into the Hologram.

You will now be in the Deck Beta Conduit Hall. Change into the Morph Ball and continue on, taking care of the Space Pirates in the Biotech Research Area, also remembering to scan your surroundings.

In the Deck Beta Security Hall, take care of the turret that’ll start to fire at you upon entering. Then, continue on, activate the elevator, and head on up.

You can destroy the turret with a single missile.

Keep going forward, where you’ll be doing more of the same; kill any Space Pirates you find, the turret you encounter, and continually scan for items or logs. You’ll soon reach the Cargo Freight Lift to Deck Gamma; scan the panel here and roll into the Hologrom as the Morph Ball, and you’ll be in the Reactor Core Entrance.

Scan the next panel and enter the following room.

Head into the room to your left to save your game. Then, you can roll into the next Hologram, and a boss fight with the Parasite Queen will begin.

How to beat the Parasite Queen in Metroid Prime Remastered

As ever, scan the Parasite Queen first, so you’ve got its entry in your logs and know its weak spot. For the record, this bosses' weak spot is in its mouth.

The best thing to do here is stay locked onto the weak spot in the Parasite Queen’s mouth for as long as possible, continually firing at it. You can go ahead and avoid any incoming attacks easily, including the corrosive it spits at you, by strafing or jumping to the left or right.

The trickiest part about this whole fight is maintaining a solid position, as the Parasite Queen is surrounded by a blue defensive shield with some gaps in it that will move. You need to fire through these gaps, specifically at the weak spot, while also dodging attacks. If you can keep yourself in position and continue to avoid attacks, this fight will pose you no trouble at all.

That's a pretty big parasite.

Last, but not least, don’t neglect your missiles. You can fire these at the Parasite Queen’s weak spot, too, in an attempt to deal a little extra damage and take care of this boss quicker.

With the Parasite Queen felled, you’ll now need to flee the Space Station as quickly as possible. From the boss arena, head forward, and keep heading forward. You’ll need to go up some elevators along the way, and change into Samus’ Morph Ball here and there, but you should be well versed with this by now.

Eventually, you will reach Biotech Research Area 2, and Ridley… Here, use your Grappling Hook to maneuver across the water, and continue on to the next elevator.

Grapple across this body of water using the two hooks here.

However, you’ll find that as you approach the next elevator, you’re in for a shock, literally. At this point, you’re going to lose everything; your suit, abilities, the lot. Don’t panic, though, and continue with your escape, which isn’t too far.

Here, you’ll see Ridley fly off to Tallon IV. Sure enough, Samus is going to follow him and you’ll now wind up on Tallon IV yourself. For the next step in our walkthrough of Metroid Prime Remastered, see Chozo Ruins Part 1.