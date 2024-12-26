Metaphor: ReFantazio makers hope it becomes a series, and they may already have some ideas about a sequel

Regardless of the quality of Metaphor: ReFantazio, the project was started as a way for its developer, Studio Zero, to create a third JRPG franchise of its own, to stand alongside Shin Megami Tensei, and Persona - two series the studio worked on.

Now that ReFantazio is out and everyone’s had time to play it, love it and nominate it as their game of the year, it’s clear this first game was a success. Whether or not it gets a sequel, however, is another story.

In this week’s issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu (#1880), there’s an interview with Katsura Hashino, the director of Studio Zero, the makers of Metaphor: ReFantazio. In the interview, which was leaked by ryokutya2089 (via Persona Central), Hashino touched on his views and hopes for future sequel.

The studio director revealed that he would like the next game to have a different setting, hinting that it could be a historical one, such as Japan’s Sengoku period.

“If I decide that the best setting for a future title is the Sengoku period, it might turn into a JRPG with a world like the Basara series (laughs),” said Hashino.

With that in mind, however, a sequel to ReFantazio isn’t actually in the works, and there don't appear to be any concrete plans to produce one, either. Hashino and team would like Metaphor to become a series, though.

Shake on it?

Considering Metaphor: ReFantazio is Atlus’ fastest-selling game ever - shifting over 1 million copies at launch - there’s a very likely chance it’s going to get a sequel, perhaps even several. It’s also worth noting that ReFantazio broke big on PC, something Atlus’ Persona series hasn’t always been good at it.

Catch up on our 5 star Metaphor: ReFantazio review to see why everyone has been raving about this one, just in case you missed all the frenzy last October. And no, the game is more than just ‘grown-up Persona’.