Metaphor ReFantazio Royal Virtues guide: How to raise your stats fast

Leveling up Metaphor ReFantazio Royal Virtues is one of the most important things you can do in Atlus’ new RPG outside exploring dungeons and not missing pivotal deadlines. Royal Virtues are Metaphor’s version of Persona’s social stats, and like in Persona, you have to reach certain milestones with these stats before you can start or further relationships with specific characters. In Metaphor, these Follower relationships are what help you unlock Archetypes, so advancing them as quickly as possible – and, by extension, raising your Royal Virtues quickly – is a very good idea.

We explain how to raise your Royal Virtues in Metaphor ReFantazio quickly and efficiently below.

How to level up Metaphor ReFantazio’s Royal Virtues

Similar to Atlus’ Persona games, Metaphor has five Royal Virtues for you to hone:

Courage

Imagination

Eloquence

Tolerance

Wisdom

Specific activities provide boosts large and small to a single Royal Virtue, and in a very few cases, some even help level up two Virtues at once. Every activity takes time, though, so you’re giving up something else to work on that Virtue. It’s also worth remembering that, the way Metaphor’s time system works, you have no spare time after exploring a dungeon of any kind, whether it’s for a side or main quest. Unless there’s something vital you need a Royal Virtue for, it’s best to focus on improving these after you’ve already completed a dungeon with a big deadline or at least made fair progress in it.

How to raise Courage in Metaphor ReFantazio

Courage is one of the easiest and most efficient Royal Virtues to improve in Metaphor, since you get a sizeable boost for completing any side quest that involves combat. That includes quests such as the ones that kick off Brigitta’s and Alonzo’s Follower relationships, along with bounties as well, and the added bonus with bounties is that you get a large sum of money in the process.

You can also increase Courage by speaking with Strohl during the day while on board the Gauntlet Runner. That option rewards you with some nice character development scenes and a bit of extra MAG.

How to raise Imagination in Metaphor ReFantazio

Metaphor gives you fewer options to raise Imagination outside of talking with specific NPCs. Each town or city has one person you can chat with to improve your Imagination, such as the man who talks about fairies on Sunlumeo Street in Grand Trad. Some books improve your Imagination, including the New World Diary and Literacy Workbook, and you get a decent Imagination boost for completing More’s quests, which also increase More’s Follower rank.

You can occasionally spend time with Strohl and Hulkenberg on the Gauntlet Runner and walk away with a small Imagination increase, though you’re more likely to get that from spending time with Eupha instead, once they join.

How to raise Eloquence in Metaphor ReFantazio

Metaphor gives you a few ways to raise Eloquence, and one of them even comes with a chance to get some extra money and a small boost for another stat. Some activists in each settlement will help improve your Eloquence if you spend time with them, including the tribal equality activist on Sunshade Row in Grand Trad. You can read a book called Pride and Persuasion on the Gauntlet Runner – it’s available as soon as you get access to the Runner – to get four Eloquence points after each session. It takes three sessions to finish the book, and you get an extra four points once it’s done.

The best way to raise Eloquence, though, is by taking the podium in each town and speaking to the people. You can do this at any time and gain Eloquence points, though how many you get depends on how well you read the audience’s mood, but you get the most bonuses if there’s another candidate speaking already. In addition to an Eloquence boost, you can one point for Imagination, and a small amount of money as a donation from the pleased crowd. These scenarios aren’t available all the time, so just make sure to check the podium while you’re in town to see if anyone else is speaking.

Finally, you can spend time with Junah on the Gauntlet Runner to get a slight Eloquence boost and some MAG.

How to raise Tolerance in Metaphor ReFantazio

Tolerance is worth increasing quickly, so you can start unlocking more of the Healer Archetype’s branches, and there’s no shortages of ways to do it. Several NPCs improve your Tolerance, including the Mustari apologist in Grand Trad. Reading Bygone Days and How To Walk Outside the Island on the Gauntlet Runner will also improve Imagination, though the former only appears after July 17 and the latter after September 7, and you can spend time with Heismay on the Runner to boost Tolerance and get MAG.

There’s a cow in Martia you can milk to get a good Tolerance increase, assuming you follow the nearby farmer’s instructions correctly. Use the dialogue history to check those instructions if you forget them before starting.

How to raise Wisdom in Metaphor ReFantazio

Our how to raise Wisdom fast guide outlines your best options before leaving Grand Trad, but you have a few additional options once you get out into the world. Every major settlement – one you can actually walk around in – has a bench where you can spend time observing people go by. You can also spend time with Neuras on the Gauntlet Runner to improve Wisdom and get some extra MAG, and Hulkenberg will occasionally be available at night on the Runner. You can play a game with her to get MAG and more Wisdom.

