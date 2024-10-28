Metaphor ReFantazio: More Follower answers guide

Completing Metaphor ReFantazio's More Follower bond gives you the double bonus of MAG and lots of Imagination. More's Follower bond works differently from everyone else's, but the basic idea of chatting with More and picking the right answers is the same.

Our More Follower answers guide lists the best choices for every question that'll get you the most MAG possible. You need plenty of MAG for unlocking more Archetypes and learning new Inherited Skills,, and seeing as completing More's bond is one of the best ways to raise the Imagination Royal Virtue, it's worth spending the time to meet his requirements. If a question comes up in his bond, and we didn’t list it, it means the answer doesn’t matter. Pick whichever you like.

How to start More’s Follower bond

More’s Follower bond begins automatically on June 5, during your raid on the fortress, specifically in the battle against the Human. More is your first Follower, and like with Strohl’s bond and Hulkenberg’s bond, it’s impossible to miss. Unlike Metaphor’s other bonds, More’s ranks up when you meet certain Archetype requirements, similar to how the Velvet Room wardens work in Persona 5, albeit without fusion. More’s Follower bonuses are a little bland until you max out his bond, though studying the Archetypes he asks for is a smart way to make sure you’re keeping up with the right classes at the right time.

More Follower rank 2 answers

More’s second rank unlocks when you reach level 10 with the Healer Archetype. That’s the one you get from Maria before beginning Grand Trad Cathedral proper, and reaching level 10 with any character will satisfy the requirement.

Thanks to the research and the strengthened influence of your Archetype, a flicker of memory is returned to me.

Answer: Any choice gives +1

This power of Archetypes – It is the original magic. And it may shake the foundation of all we know

Answer: “You may be right” and “It can change the world” both give +3

More Follower rank 3 answers

This rank becomes available once you start Neuras’ Follower bond. Check out our Gunner unlock guide for specifics on how to do that.

Only then might I escape the King’s curse and leave this place

Answer: “I’ll help you” (+2)

More Follower rank 4 answers

Rank 4 unlocks when you reach level 15 with the Merchant on any character. Getting the Merchant involves starting Brigitta’s bond, and for that, you’ll want to level up wisdom fast.

If that novel has been a source of support for you, the pain of writing it was worth it

Answer: You deserve high praise (+3)

More Follower rank 5 answers

To start the rank 5 conversation, you need to unlock at least 15 Archetypes. Unlocking them and having them at level 1 is enough for this one. You don’t need to level them further for now.

It seems I never had an eye for people

Answer: But you do (+1)

But now I wonder if some things are best left forgotten

Answer: I won’t betray you (+3)

More Follower rank 6 answers

Rank 6 becomes available after you raise the General Archetype to level 15. General is the second Archetype in the Commander branch, so you’ll need to first unlock Commander by getting Bardon’s bond to rank 3 and then level Commander to 20. After that, you can swap the character who reached Commander level 20 to General and start leveling that to 15.

Our research proceeds apace. Thank you…

Answer: Is something still worrying you? (+1)

If I was not locked in here by kingly decree, but by the decision of my peers… did I make a grave mistake?

Answer: And what’s wrong with that? (+3)

More Follower rank 7 answers

Rank 7 becomes available when you hit level 1 in 25 different Archetypes.

……

Answer: Both give +1

The pieces are coming together… It seems the time to uncover the truth has finally come

Answer: “Let’s find out together” and “I’m at your side” both give +3

More Follower rank 8 answers

More’s final bond rank requires you to reach level 20 with any Elite Archetype. Those are the final branch of an Archetype’s lineage, the ones that unlock only by maxing out your bond with another character – Samurai, for example, or Warlock.

…but I confess, I do not resent being proven wrong

I could have told you that (+2)

If we only ever meet in this mindspace, I can’t give you so much as a single letter

Answer: All choices give +4

If you're after more Metaphor help, check out our picks for the best Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes to see which classes you should be prioritizing.